Day 2 of the Trump and plenty to dig into.

Donald Trump began his presidency with a dizzying display of force, signing a blizzard of executive orders that signaled his desire to remake American institutions while also pardoning nearly all of his supporters who rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Collins seeks to reassure on VA privatization

Collins says he supports giving veterans access to private medical care but is disavowing any intention to privatize or dismantle the existing VA health system.

“There will always be a VA health system for the veteran” Collins said. But he says the VA “exists for the veterans” and that particularly newer veterans may prefer private providers.

Democrats are urging Collins to protect the current system, saying it provides valuable expertise. But some Republicans in particular say it should be easier for veterans to access private medical care because of long distances.

Trump’s pick for Treasury Secretary advances

Scott Bessent is one step closer to confirmation after a favorable committee vote.

He was approved with a bipartisan tally of 16-11. The vote clears the way for the full Senate to weigh his confirmation in the coming days.

The approval came over the protest of Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden who said, “this nominee is not square on his taxes.”

Former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon cheered the vote, saying on his podcast that Bessent “was magnificent.”

President Trump, Vice President Vance and their families are leaving the prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral

Trump’s pick to lead Veterans Affairs says he’ll review whether the VA should provide abortions

Former U.S. Rep. Doug Collins said he’ll reexamine whether the Department of Veterans Affairs should provide abortions, repeatedly saying in his confirmation hearing Tuesday that he believes a 1992 law bans the VA from performing abortions.

“The law specifically stated that the VA is not to be doing abortions… ,” said Collins, a former Republican congressman from Georgia. “The situation came up in 2022, in which they were told to look at a rule that would get around that. To me, it’s time for us to take a look at the rule and make sure, just as in every other area of VA life, that we’re actually doing what the law and the intent of this body is.”

The Biden administration announced in 2022 that VA facilities would provide abortion counseling and abortions to veterans when when the life or health of a pregnant veteran was endangered by a pregnancy or when a woman became pregnant because of rape or incest.

As the prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral neared its end, Trump joined others in singing ‘America The Beautiful’

The White House is celebrating the release of two Americans

The men were freed in a swap with the Taliban brokered by Biden’s administration.

“We celebrate the release of Ryan Corbett and William McKenty who will soon reunited with their families and loved ones, and also thank the Government of Qatar for their assistance,” National Security spokesperson Brian Hughes said in a statement. “The Trump Administration will continue to demand the release of all Americans held by the Taliban, especially in light of the billions of dollars in U.S. aid they’ve received in recent years.”

The deal to free Corbett and McKenty was completed by Biden administration officials before the Democratic administration’s term ended Monday, according to a Trump administration official who was not authorized to comment publicly and requested anonymity.

The two U.S. citizens were exchanged for Taliban figure Khan Mohammed, who was serving two terms of life imprisonment in California on drug trafficking and terrorism charges.

Reverend asks Trump to ‘have mercy’ on LGBTQ+ people and migrants

With President Trump in attendance, the Right Rev. Mariann Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, gave a sermon focused on national unity.

She said they gathered “to pray for unity as a people and a nation — not for agreement, political or otherwise — but for the kind of unity that fosters community across diversity and division.”

President Donald Trump, left, listens during the national prayer service led by Rev. Mariann Budde, right, at the Washington National Cathedral, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

She ended her sermon with a direct appeal to Trump, to have mercy on LGBTQ+ people and undocumented migrant workers: “You have felt the providential hand of a loving God. In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy on the people in our country who are scared now.”

Budde has criticized Trump before, rebuking his “racialized rhetoric” and blaming him for inciting violence on Jan. 6. She was “outraged” in 2020 after Trump staged an appearance in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church. He held up a Bible after the area had been cleared of peaceful protesters.

Stefanik echoes Trump’s support for Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank

Asked by Sen. Chris Van Hollen if she agrees with far-right Israeli officials that Israel has a “biblical right” to the entire West Bank, Stefanik testified that she does. The answer, which Van Hollen said was among the rare occasions he is left surprised by nominees, adheres to Trump’s history of fervent support for Israeli settler groups in the West Bank.

Van Hollen said “it’s going to be very difficult to achieve” Trump’s plan for peace and security with a view like that.

Senate is expected to vote Tuesday on Trump’s nomination of John Ratcliffe to lead the CIA

FILE – In this Wednesday, July 24, 2019, file photo, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas., questions former special counsel Robert Mueller as he testifies before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on his report on Russian election interference, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-South Dakota, said Tuesday morning that lawmakers would continue to consider Trump’s nominations throughout the week, with a vote on Ratcliffe likely later in the day.

Ratcliffe was director of national intelligence during Trump’s first term and would be the first person to hold that position and serve as CIA director if confirmed as expected. He’s a former federal prosecutor who emerged as a fierce Trump defender while serving as Republican congressman from Texas during Trump’s first impeachment.

At his confirmation hearing last week, Ratcliffe told lawmakers the CIA must do better when it comes to using technology like artificial intelligence and quantum computing to confront adversaries like Russia and China. He said the country must improve its intelligence capabilities while also ensuring the protection of American civil rights.