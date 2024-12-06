DAVID BOSSIE: Kash Patel Is Exactly What The FBI Needs

David Bossie

President-elect Donald Trump’s decision to nominate Kash Patel to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation is the right choice at this pivotal moment in American history.

The FBI, which was once America’s — and the world’s — gold standard for law enforcement has been tarnished by scandals, partisanship and failures in accountability in recent years. The American people have re-elected Donald Trump, the change agent, to reform the agency and return it to greatness. And in order to rebuild its reputation and restore public trust, the FBI needs a bold, unflinching reformer who understands exactly what needs to be done. That leader is Kash Patel.

Patel is not only a seasoned prosecutor and national security expert, but he also cut his teeth as a public defender in Florida. He brings a unique combination of experience, toughness, fairness and vision to the table. He is not just extremely qualified — he is an outsider who understands keenly what the FBI needs to get back on track and emerge stronger than ever.

Patel is not afraid to take on big challenges and has a proven track record of results. As a federal prosecutor during the administration of President Barack Obama, he tackled complex terrorism cases and focused on dismantling transnational criminal networks and getting dangerous extremists off the streets.

His no-nonsense approach and deep understanding of the FBI’s operational challenges sets him apart as a crime fighter who gets big things done. Patel also has robust management experience due to his service as chief of staff at the Department of Defense.

During his time at the Department of Justice, Patel identified difficult systemic issues within law enforcement, working to raise awareness and address them thoughtfully. His career has been defined by a rare combination of tactical expertise, strategic foresight and innovation — qualities which would greatly benefit the FBI in its next director.

As senior counsel for the distinguished House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Patel always prided himself as a champion of accountability. In 2017, Kash’s courage and leadership was in full view when he played an integral role in exposing corruption and abuse within the intelligence community.

His high-profile investigation into the improper use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) was a watershed moment for Patel because it demonstrated his ability to hold powerful institutions accountable while defending the Constitution and the interests of the American people. This kind of fearless leadership is essential for an FBI that has struggled to remain impartial during this politically divisive time in America.

Make no mistake, Kash Patel is a battle-tested national security leader. In addition to his work on Capitol Hill, Patel served as deputy director of National Intelligence and senior director for Counterterrorism on the National Security Council, where he helped orchestrate some of America’s most significant national security victories. His leadership in the mission to eliminate ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi proved his ability to coordinate across agencies and deliver results under pressure.

Patel’s experience in intelligence, law enforcement, and national security gives him a 360-degree view of the FBI’s mission. Unlike previous directors who have come from more narrow backgrounds, Patel’s expertise spans every aspect of what the FBI does — and what it must do better.

The FBI’s greatest challenge is not just external threats; it is the loss of public confidence. Americans across the political spectrum have questioned the bureau’s impartiality, transparency and effectiveness. Patel’s career is defined by his commitment to fairness and accountability.

As FBI director, he would be relentless in restoring the integrity of the institution and ensuring that it operates independently of political influence. The bottom line is that Kash is a leader who is determined to rebuild trust at this critically important agency.

In Kash Patel, Americans have a unique opportunity for transformative leadership at the FBI at exactly the right time. His unique combination of prosecutorial grit, intelligence expertise and reformist mindset makes Patel the ideal candidate to help the bureau return to unquestioned preeminence. Patel is not an insider or bureaucrat.

He is a battle-tested reformer who knows what needs to be done and has the guts to see it through. Last month, Americans voted for change in our federal government at every agency and department, large and small.

When the time comes, the Senate must confirm Kash Patel so he can implement the bold reforms at the FBI that the American people are expecting.

David Bossie is the president of Citizens United and served as a senior adviser to the Trump-Pence 2020 campaign. In 2016, Bossie served as deputy campaign manager for Donald J. Trump for President and deputy executive director for the Trump-Pence Transition Team.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

