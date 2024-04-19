Daily Briefing: U.S. will veto Palestinian Authority (PA) attempt to gain member status at the U.N.

Jim Williams reports multiple times both written and video on the Israel – Hamas was plus all actions in the Middle East.

The United Nations adjured for the week without casting a vote for against the Palestinian Authority gaining membership but it is doomed before a vote takes place next week.

Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesperson for the State Department, announced that the United States would be voting NO to an effort by the Palestinian Authority (PA) to gain member status at the U.N. In New York members of the U.N. Security Council were meeting to vote on if there should be a Palestinian State recognized by the international body.

He said that while the United States does think that the future of peace in the Middle East does require a two state solution that with the war between Irael and Hamas things are too uncertain and it is not the time to establish a Palestinian State.

“We do not think that actions in New York, even if they are the most well-intentioned, are the best appropriate path,” Patel said.

“It remains our view that the most expeditious path toward statehood for the Palestinian people is through direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority with the support of the United States and other partners who share this goal.”

“And for that reason, the United States is voting no on this proposed Security Council resolution,” Patel said.

Meanwhile, Associated Press was the first to report the U.S. and Britain on Thursday that they were imposing a new round of sanctions on Iran. The moves come as EU leaders meeting in Brussels have vowed to ramp up sanctions on Iran to target its drone and missile deliveries to proxies in Gaza, Yemen and Lebanon.

The U.S. sanctions target individuals and entities that produce engines that power drones and are involved in steel production. The latest British measures target several Iranian military organizations, individuals and entities involved in Iran’s drone and ballistic missile industries.