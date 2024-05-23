Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s Trip To Israel Was For An Audience Of One.

New York Congresswoman Rep. Elise Stefanik made a significant move in her bid to become Donald Trump’s running mate in 2024 by traveling to Israel to address the Knesset. She broke a fundamental rule of United States politics by criticizing the current president while abroad, thereby violating the principle that political disputes should end at the water’s edge, which means not speaking ill of the administration in power when overseas, especially to a significant entity like the Israeli government.

The fourth-ranking official of the United States visited Israel to demonstrate support for the Jewish state, yet it appeared that her ambition to shape a Trump-centric world overshadowed her visit. Addressing a session of Israeli government leaders at a meeting focused on fighting antisemitism globally, Stefanik pledged to assist by “eradicating antisemitism domestically and supplying Israel with its needs unconditionally and in a timely manner.”

Stefanik referenced President Joe Biden’s decision to delay the delivery of approximately 3,500 bombs, each weighing up to 2,000 pounds, and his denial to supply offensive weapons for the anticipated Israeli invasion of Rafah in the south. The administration is concerned that such an operation could exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“There is no excuse for an American president to block aid to Israel that was duly passed by the Congress, and there was no excuse to ease sanctions on Iran,” she said.

Stefanik noted that the U.S. has indeed paused a shipment of heavy bombs to Israel and yes Biden did threaten to reevaluate shipments to Israel depending on how they handled Rafah However, she omitted to mention that the suspension of that particular shipment of heavy bombs was the only instance of arms the U.S. has withheld from Israel.

“I’ll always ensure that Israel has everything it needs to defend itself against Hamas, and all its enemies,” Biden told a White House reception on Monday marking Jewish American Heritage Month. The crowd of several hundred in the Rose Garden cheered.

Biden, who served as Vice President, supported a bill that legally obligates the United States not to fully terminate military aid to Israel. U.S. legislation, in place since 2008, mandates that all arms sales to Israel and neighboring countries be evaluated to ensure that Israel maintains a “qualitative military edge” over any potential adversaries, including both state and non-state actors.

Meanwhile, the approval process for American weapons proceeds without interruption, including a potential tranche worth $1 billion, which encompasses tank ammunition, tactical vehicles, and mortar rounds, as reported by the administration to Congress on Tuesday. Additionally, Biden has emphasized that the U.S. will persist in supplying defensive weaponry, such as interceptors for the Iron Dome air defense system.

Beginning in October of 2023 not long after the October 7th attract to the present day in May 2024, the Biden administration has supplied Israel with an arsenal exceeding 300,000 weapons for their ongoing conflict with Hamas. The array of military equipment encompasses tank rounds, mortars, armored vehicles, and precision-guided munitions such as Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs). This substantial aid package highlights the robust military support the US extends to Israel, amidst growing concerns regarding the implications of specific types of munitions.

As for Stefanik’s quest to become Trump’s running mate that seems to be a very uphill battle to say the least as polls show. A recent Harvard-Harris Poll indicates that South Carolina Senator Tim Scott is the preferred choice for former President Donald Trump’s vice-presidential running mate in the 2024 election.

Scott is at the forefront among potential vice-presidential candidates, a list that includes former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, Republican Representative Elise Stefanik of New York, and former independent Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.

The Harvard-Harris Poll indicates that Stefanik could negatively affect former President Trump’s ticket if selected as his vice-presidential candidate in the 2024 election. Twenty-four percent of all voters indicate they would be less inclined to support a Trump ticket if it included Stefanik. Conversely, only thirteen percent would be more likely to support it. Within the GOP itself, twenty-two percent of respondents are less likely to vote for Trump with Stefanik on the ticket, compared to twelve percent who would be more likely.

Congresswoman Stefanik is entitled to visit Israel and express her views freely. However, to paraphrase the renowned New York Senator the late Daniel Patrick Moynihan, “She is entitled to her opinion but not to her own facts.”

Jim Williams covers the conflict between Israel and Hamas, offering comprehensive written articles and video coverage on various Middle Eastern issues.