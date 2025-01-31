‘Completely Unsustainable’: PBS Journalist Frets That ‘Mexico Cannot Cope’ With Trump Immigration Policy

Harold Hutchison

A PBS reporter expressed angst about Mexico’s ability to deal with a “sudden influx” of deported illegal immigrants due to President Donald Trump’s border policies in a video posted to X Thursday.

Upon taking office on Jan. 20, Trump issued several executive orders to address illegal immigration, including designating Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, declaring a national emergency on the southern border and setting policy on securing the border. PBS special correspondent Julia Galiano-Rios warned on Al-Jazeera’s “The Take” podcast that “reality” would intrude on Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo’s desire to “embrace” those deported from the United States.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH:

“Mexico cannot cope, I’m not sure any country can, but Mexico can’t cope with like, a sudden influx of millions of people,” Galiano-Rios said. “I mean as much she wants to embrace them, to use her word, when they come back and make them feel welcome, it all sounds very nice when you’re listening to it, but the reality of that is that it’s just completely unsustainable.”

“A lot of these people have lived in the U.S. for decades,” Galiano-Rios continued. “They’ve had lives there, their families, they’re good standing citizens, so they’re in no position to just be deported and say, ‘Oh, okay, well, I’m just going to come back here and take a job making a fraction of what I used to make, go my town where I don’t have anything left, which maybe has been overrun by violence.’ It’s unrealistic to think that wouldn’t lead to a crisis.”

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested and deported hundreds of illegal aliens charged with crimes, including terrorism, after Trump signed the order, including rescinding orders issued by then-President Joe Biden in 2021 that reversed immigration enforcement policies Trump put in place during his first term.

Trump promised to carry out a massive deportation effort targeting illegal immigrants during the 2024 presidential campaign. Biden administration officials, including former Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, claimed that the border was secure on multiple occasions, despite the fact that the Border Patrol encountered millions of illegal immigrants since the start of fiscal year 2021, according to figures released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

