CHAD WOLF: There’s One Word That Sums Up Trump’s First 30 Days

More than any modern presidency, the second term of Donald Trump may be remembered, not just for the first 100 days, but for the first 30.

The much-needed shift in priorities and policies from former President Joe Biden to President Trump is amongst the most dramatic in American history.

And if there’s a single theme, it’s one word: velocity.

Within minutes of taking the oath, President Trump began delivering on promises he made to the American people via executive orders. The power of the presidency has grown immensely in past decades, and President Trump has taken full advantage of that power on behalf of the American people.

Velocity was also at play in America’s light-speed negotiations on one of the President’s signature issues — border security. Whether it was Mexico, Canada, Colombia or Venezuela, the president has made progress in 30 days on this issue because he’s pragmatic and unafraid to act boldly in the American interest. Talks with Colombia about repatriating illegal immigrants to their country might have taken days or weeks under previous administrations of either party.

In the second Trump administration? It happened in hours.

The same holds true for quick, effective leveraging of tariffs — once pressure was brought to bear — with Canada and Mexico. And, echoing the release of Iranian-held hostages President Ronald Reagan was sworn in 44 years ago, then-President-Elect Trump secured the release of three hostages held by Hamas mere hours before being sworn in.

All of this means clarity and even opportunity for America and its allies. Fast decision loops favor big, bold ideas early because there likely won’t be time or room at the table when the nuances are worked out. We can expect more in the future.

A fast pivot back to peace through strength, visible across executive actions, public statements and speeches on foreign soil, reveal a presidency intently focused on a strong America best positioned to protect its citizens and influence the global stage, putting its nation and its people first. In 30 days, America has learned to say no again.

America must relearn what all great nations know: We cannot be everything to everyone. President Trump understands this, as seen both through him quickly setting clear expectations about what’s acceptable on the global stage — and telegraphing a willingness to act —alongside ending a range of funding for programs that delivered treasure and succor to our enemies with no benefits for Americans.

White House velocity was also on display in a reinvigorated focus on strategic alignment. Our nation is home to the world’s strongest economy and an overwhelming amount of global innovation.

We buy from the world, sell to the world and, via our Navy and other armed forces, are the de facto guarantor of safe world trade; America has a long-term strategic interest in a world of stable, successful partner nations. Against this backdrop, one of America’s biggest challenges for the new administration is quickly creating durable wins with partner nations.

That means — and here strategic alignment and peace through strength work hand in hand — making agreements where America clearly and often immediately benefits. That dealmaking mindset gets to the heart of the new administration’s freeze on foreign aid: America is out of the business of doing something for nothing.

Increasingly — and at warp speed — it’s out of the business of giving money for nothing as well. DOGE’s high-profile discoveries of waste and inefficiency at the U.S. Agency for International Development and elsewhere grab headlines, but the fundamental mission is much bigger: Reshaping the bureaucracy, with the first real attempts to shrink the federal payroll in more than 30 years. The result: A leaner, more transparent and more efficient government that can do the work of the people.

And of course, there’s more — a return to hemispheric-focused strategy America hasn’t seen in decades and, yes, a lot more executive orders. All of it in the first 30 days.

It’s popular in modern electioneering to act like every visit to the voting booth is the most important ever and there’s never been more at stake. But whether you felt that was true last November or not, it’s hard to argue voters ever had more starkly differing policy visions for America from their presidential candidates.

Now, just over 30 days in, we’re seeing rapid and transformative returns from that choice. We’re witnessing America’s first high-velocity presidency.

Here’s to seeing what the next 30 days — and beyond — bring.

Chad Wolf is the former Department of Homeland Security acting secretary. He is currently executive vice president and chief strategy officer of the America First Policy Institute.

