CENTCOM Head is in Israel as an attack from Iran could take place any day. US, Israel coalition is set for anything Iran has planned

As the Tampa Bay area prepared for Tropical Storm Debby, General Michael Kurilla, the commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), departed Florida and arrived in Israel on Saturday. This visit occurs amidst concerns of substantial Iranian retaliation against Israel following a series of targeted killings. Although General Kurilla’s original schedule included being in the area this week, his agenda has shifted to collaborating with the coalition established with Israel prior to Iran’s April assault on the Jewish state and its proxies.

It was that pivotal event demonstrating the significance of Israel-CENTCOM relations was the defense against the Iranian offensive on the night of April 13-14. Years of strengthening ties with the US Central Command culminated in a coordinated defense against Iranian drones and missiles. Israel boasts formidable air defenses like the Arrow 3 and fleets of advanced aircraft like the F-35s. Additionally, the US Central Command maintains strong relationships with regional nations and can deploy various aircraft and naval air defenses.

The entire population of Israel is preparing for a potential attack from Iran, and amidst this, the U.S. has bolstered its military presence in the region while continuing diplomatic efforts. Secretary of State Tony Blinken is actively engaging with his G-7 colleagues to determine if the group will support the U.S. in exerting pressure on Iran to deter an attack on Israel, or alternatively, they could impose severe sanctions on the Iranian government.

The Jerusalem Municipality has released a document advising citizens on the actions to take in case of an attack. It recommends that people stockpile sufficient food and water for three days. Additionally, the document advises the purchase of batteries, flashlights, and medication.

Israeli ministers have been given satellite phones in preparation for an attack that could strike the country’s communication system, Israeli media Ynet reported. Residents in Jerusalem were told to prepare bomb shelters. Authorities stressed, however, that there should not be “panic”.

HANA LEVI JULIAN LOOKS AT A BOMB THAT COULD BE USED TO DISRUPT COMMUNICATIONS – THE JEWISH PRESS

Iran has vowed to retaliate against Jerusalem for the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas political leader, who was killed in Tehran by a remote-controlled explosive device in what is suspected to be a Mossad operation. Diplomatic sources from the US and Israel within Iran have indicated that Tehran is planning a missile or drone strike potentially aimed at military targets in Tel Aviv.

On Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden reportedly informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel that the US would defend Israel against an Iranian attack but would not assist if Israel further escalated the conflict by retaliating. According to Axios, during a “tough” call, the president communicated the US’s preference for a diplomatic resolution with Iran, but also indicated that US forces were prepared to protect Israel alongside Biden’s international coalition if necessary.

Following a discussion with Gallant, Austin directed CENTCOM to deploy a fighter jet squadron to the Middle East and sustain an aircraft carrier’s presence in the area, the Pentagon announced on Friday. This move strengthens the U.S. military’s capability to protect Israel against potential assaults by Iran and its affiliates, as well as to ensure the safety of American forces.

Austin also spoke directly of his conversation with his Israeli counterpart “We will stand with Israel in their self-defense, and that is something that the secretary reiterated to Minister Gallant on his call this morning.”

Additionally, Austin has commanded the deployment of more ballistic missile defense-equipped cruisers and destroyers to both Europe and the Middle East, along with preparations to dispatch further land-based ballistic missile defense systems to these regions, as per a Pentagon statement released Friday evening.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken has been navigating diplomatic channels to explore possibilities for averting an Iranian attack on Israel. In the ever-dynamic Middle East, outcomes are unpredictable, but it remains crucial to never lower one’s guard.