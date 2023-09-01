Capitol Physician Clears Mitch McConnell After Second Freeze Before Cameras

Arjun Singh

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been medically cleared to continue his public schedule by the Congressional attending physician, according to a statement released by his office.

McConnell, 81, froze during a press conference while addressing a question of whether he would run for re-election in 2026, being unable to speak or move further, before being led away by his staff and Capitol Police security detail. After consulting with Congress’ top doctor, McConnell has been medically cleared to continue his public schedule, according to a statement from the physician shared by McConnell’s office with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“After evaluating yesterday’s incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned,” Brian Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress, wrote in the short statement. “Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery.

The incident is the second public freeze by McConnell, the longest-serving Senate leader in U.S. history, on live television. The first occurred on July 26 during a press conference with leaders of the Senate Republican Conference, after which he was led away before returning to claim that he was “fine.”

McConnell’s incidents have prompted public discourse about the age of top national leaders, with many claiming that they are too old to serve. President Joe Biden, who is 80, is running for re-election in 2024, while former President Donald Trump, the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, is 77.

“Severe aging health issues and/or mental health incompetence in our nation’s leaders MUST be addressed,” wroteRepublican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia on Twitter, now known as X. “We are talking about our country’s national security and it’s all at stake!”

In the Senate, the average age of members is 65.

The freezes are two of McConnell’s several recent health problems. On March 8, he was admitted to a hospital for a concussion after a fall, during which he also fractured a rib, according to the Lexington Herald-Ledger.

Congress is currently in a summer recess and the Senate will convene for regular business on Sept. 5.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include a statement from McConnell’s office shared with the DCNF.

