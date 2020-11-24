Brightline, Disney announce train station at Disney Springs

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brightline and Walt Disney World Resort have reached an agreement to build a train station at Disney Springs, officials said Monday.

The agreement hinges on the passenger-rail company securing government approvals, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Brightline is already building tracks from South Florida to Orlando International Airport, and planning to extend service to Tampa.

The South Florida to Orlando extension is scheduled to begin service in 2022, the company has said. A route hasn’t been selected for the extension to Tampa.

“Brightline will offer a car-free connection to the millions of visitors from around the state and the world who plan to make Walt Disney World Resort part of their vacation plans,” said Brightline’s president, Patrick Goddard, in a statement.

“Our mission has always been to connect our guests to the people and places that matter, and Walt Disney World Resort is a tremendous example of this,” Goddard said in the statement.

Disney Springs is near a major network of roads, including Interstate 4.