Biden Goes All In on Ukraine and Israel at the G-7 meeting in Italy.

As the G-7 meeting concluded this weekend in the picturesque town of Bari, Italy, President Joe Biden emphatically stated that support for Ukraine will persist. He also expressed frustration with Hamas for altering the terms of his proposed ceasefire for hostage exchange deal.

Alongside President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine with the seaside resort in Italy as the backdrop, President Biden anticipated discussing the newly signed security pact that ensures ongoing support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, as well as seeking realistic negotiations with Hamas regarding the future of Gaza.

It’s hard to believe that the signing of a 10-year bilateral security agreement between Biden and Zelenskyy, which includes a multibillion-dollar loan to help Kyiv defend against Russia’s invasion, was the easiest part of his trip to the G-7 summit.

“We’re not backing down. In fact, we’re standing together against this illegal aggression,” Biden said at a joint news conference Thursday night with Zelenskyy. There is hope that support will persist even if Biden is defeated by Donald Trump, who seems more inclined to negotiate with Russia and potentially discontinue Ukraine aid if he assumes the presidency in 2025.

Aid to Ukraine was a focal point, yet Biden and the G-7 leaders also concentrated on Israel, Hamas, and Gaza, with the goal of fostering peace and stability in the Middle East. The “Pathway to Peace” initiative, a three-pronged plan for hostage-ceasefire proposed by the United States and Israel and endorsed by the United Nations Security Council, garnered support not just from the G-7 leaders but also from the majority of UN member nations worldwide.

Hamas continues to alter the agreement, insisting that Israel withdraw all troops from Gaza before discussions on the hostage deal can commence. This stipulation is a non-starter for Israel, as it appears the group is intent on prolonging the conflict, thereby increasing casualties in Gaza and intensifying international condemnation of Israel.

As reported last week, Yahya Sinwar, the influential leader of Hamas in Gaza and the group’s likely key decision-maker on any potential ceasefire deal, is believed to be confident that Hamas can withstand Israel’s attempts to dismantle it. He is considered to be approaching negotiations from a position of strength, according to US officials familiar with the latest assessments.

Meanwhile, Israel has not concealed that Sinwar is a primary target, being the individual accountable for the deaths of 1,200 Israelis and the capture of 250 hostages on October 7, 2023, and is considered “a dead man walking.” As someone whom Israel and the United States have no interest in negotiating with, they may nonetheless be compelled to engage with him since he appears to be in control.

Sinwar also is banking on elections in Europe and the United States that could alter the roster of leaders while giving Hamas a stronger position at the bargaining table in the future.

Regional players are showing a readiness to normalize relations with Israel, coinciding with the United States securing a highly anticipated security agreement with Saudi Arabia. However, the treaty’s success reportedly depends on Israel’s pledge to establish a Palestinian state and cease hostilities against Hamas.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken appeared visibly angry on Wednesday when he announced to the press that Hamas had not accepted the U.S.-backed proposal, endorsed by the United Nations and the G-7, for a hostage and ceasefire deal. Instead, Hamas presented “numerous changes” that exceeded its prior positions. The proposal was initially introduced by the Israeli government. On Tuesday, Blinken expressed his confidence that Israel would agree to the proposal — despite apparent resistance from some hard-right government members — provided Hamas agreed as well.

However, this shifted with the recent set of demands from Hamas. Blinken has indicated that the deal being negotiated closely mirrors the proposal initially put forth by Hamas on May 6. “It was a deal that Israel accepted, and the world was behind. Hamas could have answered with a single word: ‘yes.’

“Instead, they waited almost two weeks and then proposed more changes, a number of which go beyond positions it has previously presented and agreed to. As a result, the war will go on and more people will suffer.” “It’s time for the haggling to stop and the ceasefire to start. Israel accepted the proposal as it is, Hamas didn’t. It is clear what needs to happen,” Blinken concluded his remarks by saying “All Hamas has to do is say YES!”

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated on Wednesday that “while many of the proposed amendments in Hamas’ response are minor and expected, some differ significantly from the provisions of the UN Security Council resolution” that endorsed the agreement, which was passed on Tuesday.

Blinken and Sullivan have not given up on the effort to reach a deal, with the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt continuing their work in the coming days to secure an agreement, hopeful that some of the differences can be resolved. Meanwhile, Sinwar remains the sole figure resisting an agreement with the international community, while Hamas appears willing to let the citizens of Gaza suffer as they bide their time.