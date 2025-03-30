Behind the Scenes: NBCUniversal Employees Share Their Experience Working on ‘Wicked’ Now streaming on Peacock

With the sensational film’s Peacock streaming release just days away, we spoke to some of the employees who were responsible for bringing the film to life on their favorite memories, unique brand partnerships and how they played a role in bringing Wicked to life.

March 20, 2025

The release of Wicked has been a huge success for NBCUniversal, driving more than $730M at the global box office and becoming the top stage musical adaptation of all time.

Creating Wicked Products & Retail

All across NBCUniversal, employees came together from various divisions to help tell the story of Wicked. On the product front, the team executed a comprehensive strategy in which the untold story of Elphaba and Glinda inspired innovative products with more than 400 licensees and retailers worldwide. From limited-edition collections by brands like Stanley, Shark Beauty, and Crocs, to unique collaborations with R.E.M. Beauty and OPI, there were so many ways to get your pink and green on.

Working on Wicked has been an experience like no other, a joy to be part of and I couldn’t be prouder of everyone involved. This was a real team effort from all parts of the business. From every member of our UK Consumer Products team, our colleagues across the ocean, our regional teams and all of the UK theatrical team and beyond.

— Rebecca Langston, Director Franchise Retail & Marketing United Kingdom & Ireland

Team Wicked spans hundreds of team members across NBCUniversal who have dreamed, planned, and created moments, products, and experiences inspired by Universal Pictures new film, Wicked. The film is extraordinary and the integrated campaign ecosystem around it defied gravity all year and has been a living and breathing master class for all of us involved.

— Angela Emery, Senior Vice President, Global Communications, Universal Products & Experiences

How NBCUniversal Employees Brought Oz Into Our Lives

Wicked’s marketing campaign showcased remarkable creativity, utilizing immersive tactics like subway takeovers, interactive billboards, and iconic landmark transformations to captivate audiences. By leveraging high-profile events, the campaign successfully turned Wicked into a global phenomenon and tapped into the power of NBCU’s Symphony, achieving billions of impressions worldwide.

The number of people it took to create a marketing campaign as unmissable as Wicked might actually rival the population of Oz. Our team had the opportunity to work across nearly every corner of Comcast and NBCUniversal— national TV, Peacock, our incredible theme parks around the world, and even special partnerships like Big Brothers Big Sisters through our Corporate Social Responsibility group. Together, we didn’t just create a campaign; we set out to make something truly magical.

— Henry Ong, Senior Director, Brand Marketing Universal Pictures

There are marketing campaigns that ignite your passion, and then there are those rare, extraordinary ones that capture your heart entirely – so deeply that you lose yourself in the process of creating them. Wicked is unmistakably in the latter category. It has already given us a magical dream to live and breathe. My favorite moments from this campaign were participating in Lucca Comics & Games and the unforgettable The Witch & Wonder Gala. Working on this journey has been nothing short of transformative, a vivid reminder of why I LOVE what I do

— Irene Macaione, Social Media & Digital Manager Universal Pictures International – Italy

From Digital, we’ve enhanced the coverage of Wicked’s international tour with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, amplifying its impact in every city: Sydney, Los Angeles, Mexico City, and London. We also took the immersive experience at the Palacio de Santa Bárbara to unprecedented levels, creating a unique and magical connection with audiences through the latest TikTok trends. But that’s not all: we ignited an incredible wave of content creators (+40) who took over social media, generating a tsunami of posts that perfectly captured the essence and magic of Wicked.

— Alberto Muñoz Maestre, Digital Trainee Universal Pictures International – Spain

An Exciting Wicked Journey

NBCUniversal Employees felt the excitement leading up to the film’s theatrical release, especially those who have cherished Wicked‘s story for years. Elizabeth Irvin, Media Coordinator, NBC News reflected on her full circle moment, starting with her childhood memories of seeing the Broadway show to being part of bringing the Wicked celebrations to TODAY.

It has been a highlight of my year to be part of our Wicked Week celebration on the TODAY Show, see early screenings of the film, and be surrounded by thoughtful conversations about the adaptation. This story has been so meaningful to me in all the chapters of my life, and it feels surreal to be in the middle of the action during its long-awaited film release.”

— Elizabeth Irvin, Media Coordinator MSNBC & News

At the Wicked Premiere

Wicked’s worldwide impact opened doors for employees to collaborate across continents, blending their unique talents and perspectives. A few employees had the incredible opportunity to experience the magic firsthand at the movie’s premieres.

The Wicked premiere in Sydney was a night to remember! I was lucky to help my team bring this incredible experience to life as Wicked made its Australian debut. Watching the excitement unfold and seeing the audience’s reaction reminded me why I love being part of this industry. Proud to support an event that celebrates storytelling and creativity on such a big scale.

— Natalie Kehoe, Creative Services Intern Universal Pictures International – Australia

Not only is Wicked headed to Peacock on March 21, but a whole slew of extra content is also coming to keep the excitement going. Get ready to dust off those singing pipes because the sing-along version of Wicked will also stream exclusively on Peacock as part of the “Defying Gravity” Collection.

Deleted and extended scenes from the worldwide phenomenon, a making-of documentary, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and in-depth interviews with director Jon M. Chu and director of photography Alice Brooks ASC are just the tip of the iceberg with the supplemental content that will make every Wizomaniac’s day.

Wicked: For Good, the film’s second act opens in theaters a year after the original, on November 21, 2025.