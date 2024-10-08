Area Airports will be closed starting today. Travel will be very difficult for the next 48 hours or more.

Hurricane Milton is already causing flight cancellations and airport closures in Florida days ahead of its expected landfall.

The hurricane is churning in the Gulf of Mexico on a path toward Florida’s Gulf coast. Forecast maps show Milton could make landfall in the middle of the week in or near the Tampa Bay area.

Hurricane Milton flight cancellations

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, which serves the Tampa Bay area, announced on Monday that all of its flights are canceled for Wednesday and Thursday.

“The airport is in a mandatory evacuation zone and is not a public shelter,” it said. “Prepare and stay safe.”

Tampa International Airport (TPA) said it will suspend operations at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Other flight cancellations and delays are expected across Florida as the storm approaches and hits the state. Milton is forecast to remain a hurricane as it moves across central Florida and into the Atlantic Ocean, according to forecasters.

Which Florida airports are open and closed?