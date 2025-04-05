April is a very good month for BritBox fans. Highlights include  Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero and  I, Jack Wright,

By: Mirko Parlevliet

BBC Studios has announced the titles coming to BritBox in April 2025, which include everything from new BritBox Originals to classic British fare. BritBox is a digital video subscription service offering the largest collection of British TV in the U.S. and Canada.

The April lineup includes Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero, BritBox’s new prestige Agatha Christie adaptation directed by Olivier Award-winning director Sam Yates, and I, Jack Wright, a propulsive, darkly comic, moving murder mystery following the twists, turns, and drama of a family filled with treachery and hidden agendas.

Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero

BRITBOX APRIL 2025 SCHEDULE

AVAILABLE APRIL 1

Would I Lie to You? Season 17 | North American Premiere | 12 x 30’ | All at Once

A hilarious comedy panel show that presents unbelievable truths and believable lies, with celebrity guests having to bluff about their deepest secrets. All the teams must do is convince each other to believe that what’s fake is true and what’s true is not.

The two teams then compete head-to-head with each player, revealing incredible facts and embarrassing personal tales as the opposing team determines if the statement is true or a lie.

Would I Lie to You?

AVAILABLE APRIL 8

Hustle Season 1 | New to BritBox | 6 x 60’ | All at Once

From the makers of BAFTA-winning MI-5 comes a slick, action-packed drama full of humor and intrigue. Hustle follows the fortunes of a gang of five expert con artists let loose on the streets of London.

They are specialists in the ways of the grifter, and all are keen to liberate cash from the amoral and undeserving.

Hustle

AVAILABLE APRIL 15

Hustle Season 2 | New to BritBox | 6 x 60’ | All at Once

The gang is back in town, and despite his better judgment, Mickey gives Danny a chance to employ his own unique brand of grift sense in running a scam. However, the mark, Howard Jennings, has a habit of sending con men to jail – so the risks for the gang are high.

And it doesn’t make them feel any better to discover that Danny plans to convince Jennings, a savvy property developer, that there’s a goldmine in the heart of London.

Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero

AVAILABLE APRIL 16

Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero | BritBox Original, North American Premiere | 3 x 60’ | Daily – Episode 2 airs April 17 & Episode 3 airs April 18

England, 1936. After a scandalous celebrity divorce, British tennis star Nevile Strange (Oliver Jackson-Cohen, The Invisible Man) and his ex-wife Audrey (Ella Lily Hyland, Black Doves) make the unthinkable decision to spend a summer together at Gull’s Point, their childhood home and the coastal estate of Nevile’s aunt, Lady Tressilian (Anjelica Huston, The Grifters).

With unfinished business between the former childhood sweethearts, plus the presence of Nevile’s new wife Kay (Mimi Keene, Sex Education), tensions are running high.

Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero

Add to this a long-suffering lady’s companion, a mysterious gentleman’s valet, an exiled cousin with a grudge, a venerable family lawyer, an inquisitive orphan, and a French con man, and soon there will be murder.

A troubled detective must rediscover his purpose to untangle a toxic web of jealousy, deceit, and dysfunction. Can he solve the crime before another victim meets their death? An explosive love triangle, a formidable matriarch, and a house party of enemies. All compelled… Towards Zero.

This Farming Life

AVAILABLE APRIL 21

This Farming Life Season 7 | North American Premiere | 12 x 60’ | 3 episodes weekly

In desperately uncertain times, follow five Scottish farming families experiencing the joys and hardships of life on the land. Brexit, the war in Ukraine, the pandemic, the cost of living crisis, and climate change mean that our farmers face more uncertainty than ever.

All that these five Scottish families can be sure of are the bonds that hold them together, the virtues of hard work, and the spectacular landscape they get to call their office. These are powerful stories of dedication and resilience in a hostile environment and a changing world.

The Cleaner

AVAILABLE APRIL 23

The Cleaner Season 3 I North American Premiere I 6 x 30’ I 2x on release, weekly following

Wicky, the crime-scene cleaner (Greg Davies, Taskmaster), is back for a new series, encountering even stranger people and even messier situations. Some jobs involved more than their fair share of blood, sweat, and tears. Armed with chemicals, scrubbing brushes, and cleaning rags, Wicky cleans up crime scenes.

But being a sociable type, he also likes to chat with whoever he encounters there – victims’ relatives, employers, neighbors, and occasionally even the murderers themselves. Steve Pemberton (Inside No.9), Sharon Rooney (My Mad Fat Diary), Ben Willbond (Ghosts), and Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones) join the cast for the third season of Greg Davies’s hit comedy, which has stunned critics with its originality and ambition.

I, Jack Wright

AVAILABLE APRIL 24

I, Jack Wright Season 1 | BritBox Original, North America Premiere | 6 x 45’ | 2x on release, weekly following

Jack Wright (Trevor Eve, A Discovery of Witches) is a powerful and successful businessman who leaves his family in disarray when they learn of his suicide.

When the provisions of Jack’s final will and testament are made known, his third wife, Sally (Nikki Amuka-Bird, Avenue 5), and two sons, Gray (John Simm, Grace) and John (Daniel Rigby, Flowers), are shocked to discover they have been largely cut out of Jack’s enormous fortune.

I, Jack Wright

As DCI Morgan (Harry Lloyd, The Theory of Everything) and DC Jones (Liz Kingsman, Hijack) delve further into the case, they realize Jack’s cause of death was, in fact, murder. Their sights turn to the Wright family, where the mother of all feuds is beginning.

As each family member becomes more reckless and desperate in their bid to own a piece of Jack’s legacy, dark secrets and resentments are revealed with explosive consequences.