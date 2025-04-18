Apple TV+ brings Lumon Industries to life, surprising thousands of “Severance” fans with a star-studded Outdoor Retreat Team

On the heels of Apple’s Emmy Award-winning, global phenomenon “Severance” landing a season three renewal, Apple TV+ surprised thousands of fans by transforming Bell Works in New Jersey into Lumon Industries for a spectacular, immersive ORTBO, featuring an electrifying Q&A with the cast and executive producers, moderated by Stephen Colbert, and a live performance of the “Severance” theme song by Emmy Award-winning composer Theodore Shapiro.

“Severance” cast and executive producers including Ben Stiller (executive producer, director), Dan Erickson (creator, writer, executive producer), Adam Scott as Mark (executive producer), Britt Lower as Helly R./Helena, John Turturro as Irving, Zach Cherry as Dylan, Dichen Lachman as Ms. Casey, Tramell Tillman as Milchick, Sarah Bock as Miss Huang, Jen Tullock as Devon Scout-Hale, Michael Chernus as Ricken Hale, Gwendoline Christie as Lorne and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Drummond attended the event and exclusive panel conversation hosted by Colbert in the now iconic building designed by renowned architect Eero Saarinen that serves as the filming location for Lumon Industries.

Ahead of the conversation, attendees were treated to a special live performance of the “Severance” theme song by Shapiro, recipient of the 2022 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series. During the culture-defining performance, a life-size exhibit of the Mammalians Nurturable department was unveiled, complete with Christie in-character as Lorne.

As fans entered Bell Works, Lumon Industries came to life, complete with an illuminated Kier wall looming over the crowd, with ambient jazz, the “Severance” elevator bank, gourmet Belgian waffle and melon bars, and the season two finale episode. Guests gained a familiar and foreboding taste of what it means to be an innie as their outties received an official blue Lumon Access card and were greeted by the unsettling presence of Miss Huang, played by Bock. In Lumon’s subterranean depths, fans could explore meticulously recreated sets from “Severance,” including cubicles of Mark and the Macrodata Refinement team doing mysterious and important work, disturbing break room posters and Helly R. strewn on a desk. Apple TV+ also invited fans to record their messages to their innies.

The complete first and second seasons of “Severance” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.

“Severance” is executive produced by Ben Stiller, who also directs five episodes this season, in addition to directors Uta Briesewitz, Sam Donovan and Jessica Lee Gagné. The series is created, written and executive produced by Dan Erickson. “Severance” season two is also executive produced by John Lesher, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Donovan, Caroline Baron, Richard Schwartz and Nicholas Weinstock. In addition to starring, Scott and Patricia Arquette serve as executive producers. Fifth Season is the studio.

Season one of “Severance” received worldwide acclaim from fans and critics alike, as the AFI Awards winner landed 14 Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Stiller), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Scott) and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. The series took home awards for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series and Outstanding Main Title Design. The series also earned two Writers Guild of America Awards for Best New Series and Best Drama Series, as well as two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and a nomination for the Producers Guild and Directors Guild Awards.

