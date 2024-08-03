Apple Original Films celebrates the world premiere of “The Instigators”

Apple Original Films celebrated the world premiere of “The Instigators,” the upcoming, star-studded action-comedy premiering in select theaters on August 2, 2024, ahead of its global debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 9, 2024. Stars Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, Hong Chau and Jack Harlow attended the red carpet event alongside director Doug Liman, co-writer Chuck MacLean, producers Kevin J. Walsh and Alison Winter, with executive producers Celia D. Costas, Dani Bernfeld and Luciana Damon.

Rory (Matt Damon) and Cobby (Casey Affleck) are reluctant partners: a desperate father and an ex-con thrown together to rob a corrupt politician’s ill-gained earnings. But when the heist goes wrong, the two find themselves engulfed in a whirlwind of chaos, pursued not only by police but also by backward bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses. Completely out of their depth, they convince Rory’s therapist (Hong Chau) to join their riotous getaway through the city, where they must put aside their differences and work together to evade capture — or worse. “The Instigators” also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina and Toby Jones, with Jack Harlow and Ron Perlman.

Matt Damon, Jack Harlow and Casey Affleck attend Apple Original Films’ world premiere of “The Instigators” at the Jazz at Lincoln Center. “The Instigators” opens in select theaters on Friday, August 2, 2024, before streaming globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 9, 2024.

An Apple Original Film hailing from Artists Equity, Studio 8 and The Walsh Company, “The Instigators” is directed by Doug Liman, written by Chuck MacLean and Casey Affleck, and produced by Ben Affleck, Damon, Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Kevin J. Walsh and Alison Winter. Celia D. Costas, Dani Bernfeld, Kevin Halloran, Michael Joe, Cynthia Dahlgren and Luciana Damon serve as executive producers.

