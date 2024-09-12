ANN COULTER: Five Essential Debate Tips For Trump

Ann Coulter

Don’t leave the debate without mentioning Vice President Kamala Harris’ support for reparations, defunding the police, BLM rioters and dismantling ICE!

1 — Talk about your popular issues: immigration, crime, the economy and Vice President Kamala Harris changing every single position she’s ever held.

If Trump fails to mention that Harris supports reparations, defunding the police, BLM rioters, Jussie Smollett and abolishing ICE, he will have failed.

2 — Do not take the bad advice you’re getting.

In the name of all that is holy, do not accuse Harris of being too tough on criminals.

Do not complain that Harris can’t explain her flip-flops. No one cares. Attack her flip-flops as obvious lies. She’s allegedly flipped on every major policy position she’s ever held. (Memorize them.) As Stalin said, quantity has a quality all its own.

3 — Kamala is totally out of step with the country on crime, which is exploding all over, especially in California, in large part because of her.

As district attorney she released illegals, who went on to commit heinous crimes, including at least one triple homicide.

She refused to pursue the death penalty even for cop-killers and other criminal monsters.

She cheered on the BLM riots and supported the rioters’ bail funds.

She repeatedly said she supported defunding the police.

She called the Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax an “attempted modern day lynching,” and pushed through a “anti-lynching” bill in the Senate. (So she will get tough with imaginary hate criminals!)

4 — Immigration is your strongest issue, Kamala’s worst issue and the issue voters care the most about. Talk about it nonstop.

Kamala has compared ICE to the Ku Klux Klan.

She says illegal immigration should not be a crime — not even a misdemeanor.

She supports free health care for illegals.

She wants to abolish ICE.

Make her take back every one of these positions.

5 — The only topic your opponent and the moderators (also your opponents) will want to discuss: Abortion.

You are 100% correct that abortion is not a federal issue. Do not budge. The only “pro-lifers” who oppose you on this point are frauds who want more babies to die so that they can keep raising money.

For any women worried about restrictive abortion laws in their own states, remind them that under a Trump economy, they’ll have so much money they can fly to Sweden for all the abortions they want.

Ann Coulter is a best-selling author and political commentator. This article has been republished from the author’s Substack page, which can be viewed here.

