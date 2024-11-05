All Day Coverage from Fox: Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will again lead election coverage

FOX News Media announced its expansive coverage presentation for the 2024 election, beginning Sunday and continuing on through Election Day and beyond to give viewers, readers and listeners news and analysis around the clock.

Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will again lead election coverage on Nov. 5 from network headquarters in New York City, beginning at 6 p.m. ET and into the next morning. “America’s Newsroom” anchor Bill Hemmer will helm the ‘Bill”-board that delivers viewers election data county-by-county and state-by-state throughout the evening, while “America Reports” anchor Sandra Smith will break down developments from FOX News Voter Analysis, a survey of early and Election Day voters conducted by the nonpartisan research organization NORC at the University of Chicago and the Associated Press.

“The Faulkner Focus” anchor Harris Faulkner will also showcase voters’ voices during the channel’s coverage and speak with a live audience of voters about crucial issues.

In addition, Fox News anchors and analysts Dana Perino, Brit Hume, Harold Ford Jr., Jessica Tarlov, Karl Rove and Kellyanne Conway will provide expert analysis and commentary. Fox News legal editor Kerri Urbahn and contributors Jonathan Turley and Andrew McCarthy will also be on hand to discuss various election legal challenges, and Fox primetime stars Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters and Sean Hannity will also appear and provide analysis during the evening.