All Day Coverage from Fox: Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will again lead election coverage

By
James Williams
-

FOX News Media announced its expansive coverage presentation for the 2024 election, beginning Sunday and continuing on through Election Day and beyond to give viewers, readers and listeners news and analysis around the clock.

Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will again lead election coverage on Nov. 5 from network headquarters in New York City, beginning at 6 p.m. ET and into the next morning. “America’s Newsroom” anchor Bill Hemmer will helm the ‘Bill”-board that delivers viewers election data county-by-county and state-by-state throughout the evening, while “America Reports” anchor Sandra Smith will break down developments from FOX News Voter Analysis, a survey of early and Election Day voters conducted by the nonpartisan research organization NORC at the University of Chicago and the Associated Press. 

“The Faulkner Focus” anchor Harris Faulkner will also showcase voters’ voices during the channel’s coverage and speak with a live audience of voters about crucial issues.

In addition, Fox News anchors and analysts Dana Perino, Brit Hume, Harold Ford Jr., Jessica Tarlov, Karl Rove and Kellyanne Conway will provide expert analysis and commentary. Fox News legal editor Kerri Urbahn and contributors Jonathan Turley and Andrew McCarthy will also be on hand to discuss various election legal challenges, and Fox primetime stars Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters and Sean Hannity will also appear and provide analysis during the evening.

James Williams
Jim Williams is the Washington Bureau Chief, Digital Director as well as the Director of Special Projects for Genesis Communications. He is starting his third year as part of the team. This is Williams 40th year in the media business, and in that time he has served in a number of capacities. He is a seven time Emmy Award winning television producer, director, writer and executive. He has developed four regional sports networks, directed over 2,000 live sporting events including basketball, football, baseball hockey, soccer and even polo to name a few sports. Major events include three Olympic Games, two World Cups, two World Series, six NBA Playoffs, four Stanley Cup Playoffs, four NCAA Men’s National Basketball Championship Tournaments (March Madness), two Super Bowl and over a dozen college bowl games. On the entertainment side Williams was involved s and directed over 500 concerts for Showtime, Pay Per View and MTV Networks.