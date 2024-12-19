After the City of St. Petersburg and Pinellas County pass the money for a new stadium. Can the Rays bring the deal to a happy ending?

RANT SPORTS – Tuesday afternoon, the Pinellas County Commission meeting was must-see TV for the entire baseball world. The debate over passing the money needed to advance the Tampa Bay Rays stadium plan resulted in a 5-2 vote to authorize the bond sale to finalize the deal. The county vote came less than two weeks after the St. Petersburg City Council revived what appeared to be a dead deal.

The Commission approved their version of the stadium deal, allocating $312.5 million in bonds from the county’s tourism development tax. The funds, derived from what visitors pay on hotel and other lodging stays, combined with the $300 million bond purchase approved by the City of St. Petersburg, will finance the new stadium deal and the development of the surrounding land.

The proposed $1.3 billion stadium is a signature component of the broader $6.5 billion revitalization project known as the Historic Gas Plant District. This project will benefit the team and their new city and county partners.

In an email response to Rant Sports, a longtime supporter of the stadium deal, Pinellas County Commissioner Brian Scott had this to say.

“I am very pleased the County Commission voted to honor their commitments, affirm the shared desire with the City of St. Petersburg and The Tampa Bay Rays to invest in our economic future, and ensure the future of Major League Baseball in Pinellas County for generations to come.”

Both Pinellas County and the City of St. Petersburg fulfilled their commitments to the agreement made with the Rays last July. The team agreed to contribute $700 million to the stadium and cover all cost overruns. However, the Rays have pushed back, stating that delays in approving the bonds have caused cost overruns that they cannot afford as well as an 2029 opening of the stadium.

The next move belongs to the Rays

In an email response to Rant Sports, Rays President Matt Silverman released the following statement regarding the decision:

“It was unsurprising to see the Commissioners acknowledge how important the Tampa Bay Rays and our stadium development agreement are to this community and its citizens. As we have made clear, the County’s delay has caused the ballpark’s completion to slide into 2029. As a result, the cost of the project has increased significantly, and we cannot absorb this increase alone. When the County and City wish to engage, we remain ready to solve this funding gap together.”

While the city and county have fulfilled their obligations, it is now incumbent upon the Rays to honor their commitments. Failure to do so will result in the automatic termination of the agreement in March.

What comes next?

There will be a meeting involving all parties to assess the current status after government leaders have approved the funds for building the stadium. Several questions remain, including whether the funds should be used to repair The Trop, which was rendered unplayable after being battered by Hurricane Milton.

The Rays will be playing their home games at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa for this season, as it was the most Major League Baseball-ready stadium. However, if all parties agree that it doesn’t make sense to repair The Trop, where will the Rays play until the new stadium is completed in 2029?

The Phillies’ or Blue Jays’ spring training sites could be brought up to league standards with a year’s notice. It is possible to rehabilitate Al Lang Field in St. Petersburg, where the Rowdies play. The Rays own the Rowdies, and the ballpark that provides such lovely views of the bay as well as access to downtown business traffic and eateries might be the best option.

An upgraded Al Lang Stadium could serve as an excellent home for the Rowdies, as well as a potential women’s national soccer league team. Additionally, concerts and soccer tournaments could be hosted at the venue in downtown.

Forget Omaha or anywhere outside the Bay Area in 2026 and beyond

The notion that the Rays would play their 2026-2027 season in Nebraska or anywhere outside the Bay Area is absurd for several reasons. The primary reason is that the team has recently signed an amended agreement with FanDuel and Amazon to be their regional TV partners. According to sources familiar with the deal, the amended agreement is valued at between $65 and $75 million per year.

The most crucial aspect of the deal is that it could be terminated or require renegotiation if the team leaves the Bay Area. This was a significant reason why the Athletics ended up in Sacramento for the next three years instead of playing at their AAA site in Las Vegas, as they did not want to void their agreement with NBC Sports California.

Expansion is MLB priority one

Twenty-eight owners recognize significant financial opportunities in expansion, with numerous potential new members. Ownership groups in Austin, North Carolina, Nashville, Portland, and Salt Lake City are willing to pay over $2.5 billion to become a MLB city. Simple math would tell you that when you are talking billions vs a $300 million dollar relocation fee the owners want to see the Rays stay in the number 11th media market-full stop.

The MLB owners agreed to waive the fee for the A’s relocation to Las Vegas because, despite its status as a growing sports market, it was not considered a top candidate for an expansion franchise. Currently, a move by the Rays outside the Bay Area is not an option, and Commissioner Manfred has emphasized that baseball desires a presence in the Bay Area.

Conclusion

Commissioner Manfred will close this, new Rays stadium deal and end the drama. . The team will benefit from a brand-new home, along with new revenue streams tied to the Gas Light Project. The City of St. Petersburg and Pinellas County will win because these baseball parks, connected to urban development and entertainment zones, are successful across the country.

Lastly, but not least, the fans win because they get to see the Rays, one of baseball’s best-kept secrets. They just keep winning and making the playoffs year after year.