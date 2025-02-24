ADAM WEISS: Corporate Media Desperately Trying To Drive Wedge Between

Adam Weiss

The mainstream media has a well-worn playbook when it comes to President Donald Trump: build up an influential figure just enough to get under his skin, then watch as tensions rise and relationships fracture. They’ve used it repeatedly, from Steve Bannon to Anthony Scaramucci. Now, they’re trying the same tactic on Elon Musk.

Only this time, it’s not going to work.

The strategy is simple: relentlessly attack Musk, knowing that any criticism of the billionaire will likely be interpreted as an indirect challenge to Trump. The hope is that Trump, never one to let an insult slide, will be provoked into turning on Musk. However, the problem with this strategy is that it fundamentally misunderstands the relationship between these two men.

Unlike the brash, high-energy New Yorkers that Trump has clashed with in the past, Musk is different. He’s analytical, oddly reserved, a bit eccentric, and, most importantly, not easily manipulated by media narratives. Trump respects Musk for what he is: a self-made entrepreneur and a potent force in the future of global technology. Their genuine admiration has been demonstrated repeatedly, reassuring us of their leadership.

Observe how Trump has emphasized Musk’s accomplishments in his interactions with him. At high-profile gatherings, Trump introduced Musk to influential figures with a clear sense of admiration. I’ve seen this firsthand during interactions with clients at Mar-a-Lago. And who else besides a sitting president has been given the opportunity to hold a solo press conference in the Oval Office? Musk did — and Trump allowed it without interruption, a rarity for a man who flourishes when commanding the room. That speaks volumes about the dynamic between them.

With their recent hour-long sit-down interview on “Hannity,” the media’s worst nightmare has just become reality. You rarely see a president sit down side-by-side like this with anyone, let alone for a full hour. Usually, it’s with a vice president or some political insider, but Trump gave Elon that seat — and the respect that comes with it. That tells you everything about their mutual admiration and influence.

Now, the media is scrambling to pivot their strategy. They are working overtime to elevate Musk in an effort to drive a wedge between him and Trump, portraying Musk as the “real leader” of the movement. They’re hoping to manufacture a rivalry where none exists. But here’s the problem: Trump isn’t threatened by Musk. He respects him. And Musk isn’t playing their game — he knows the media’s tricks and refuses to be their pawn.

Yet, the media persists. Look no further than TIME Magazine’s recent cover featuring Musk, which depicted him as a controversial figure, stirring up negative sentiment. This is just one example of the media’s attempt to cast Musk in a negative light, hoping to provoke Trump.

Meanwhile, so-called “protests” against Musk have been conspicuously coordinated — not spontaneous uprisings, but well-funded, strategically deployed pressure campaigns designed to create an illusion of mass discontent. Notably, these protests target Musk, not Trump. Why? Because the left and their media allies know they can’t afford another powerful figure standing in Trump’s corner.

Trump and his base have evolved beyond the old Republican reflex of caving to media pressure. The standard cycle — Democrats feign outrage, media outlets amplify and Republicans backpedal — is losing its effectiveness. More conservatives recognize the game being played and refuse to play along. The left-wing media no longer dictates the narrative unchallenged.

The reality is that the left is running out of weapons. They’ve exhausted every traditional smear tactic, from Russian collusion hoaxes to fabricated scandals. Their new play — pitting Musk against Trump — is doomed to fail because it’s based on an outdated understanding of how Trump operates.

Trump isn’t playing defense anymore. He knows the media game. And so does Musk.

Adam Weiss is the CEO of AMW PR, & Host of Media Exposed on Real America’s Voice News. AMW PR is a New York based political strategy and communications firm. His firm has worked with Jim Brown, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Congressman Lee Zeldin, Eboni Williams, Corey Lewandowski, David Bossie, Andrew Giuliani, Governor Haley Barbour, Steve Hilton and more.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

