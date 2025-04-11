A Dilapidated French Chateau Gets a High-Stakes Fairytale Renovation in the New HGTV Series ‘Castle Impossible’

High school sweethearts and married couple, Daphne Reckert and Ian Figueira, will abandon their plans of living in a California tiny home when Daphne inherits her late grandfather’s 500-year-old chateau on a 130-acre estate just outside of Paris, France, in the new HGTV series, Castle Impossible, premiering Tuesday, April 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. While the main floor of the sprawling property—which once welcomed guests like King Louis XIII— provides a steady income stream hosting weddings, the young couple will take on the incredibly daunting task of restoring the remaining dilapidated floors and buildings on the grounds, utilizing their carpentry, conservation and landscaping expertise, as well as their families’ backgrounds in construction, design and renovation. With passion, determination and grit, Daphne and Ian will confront budget constraints, battle bug infestations, hunt for rumored hidden treasure and tackle a seemingly endless list of projects head-on to breathe new life into the historic estate and preserve her grandfather’s legacy.

“Our lives changed forever when I inherited my grandfather’s 500-year-old chateau in France,” said Daphne. “If we don’t keep up the renovations, the chateau will become a ruin.”

“We don’t exactly have a financial safety net,” said Ian.

“If we lose the chateau, we lose everything,” added Daphne.

In the season opener, Daphne and Ian will take on their first renovation in the chateau with a plan to transform the bell tower into a luxury bedroom suite. With the tower in a dilapidated state, rotten roof beams and a windstorm could turn this project into a catastrophe.

Castle Impossible is produced by Twenty Twenty Television.