2024 Oscars: “Oppenheimer,” has a big night sweeping all the major categories.

By
News Talk Florida
-

“Oppenheimer,” the biopic that became an unlikely box-office sensation, was crowned best picture at the 2024 Oscars — and took home six other awards, including best actor for Cillian Murphybest supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr. and best director for Christopher Nolan.

Here’s what else to know: