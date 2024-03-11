2024 Oscars: “Oppenheimer,” has a big night sweeping all the major categories.

“Oppenheimer,” the biopic that became an unlikely box-office sensation, was crowned best picture at the 2024 Oscars — and took home six other awards, including best actor for Cillian Murphy, best supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr. and best director for Christopher Nolan.
Here’s what else to know:
- Winners: “Poor Things” was next behind “Oppenheimer” with four wins, including a best actress title for Emma Stone. See the AP’s full list of winners.
- Performances: Ryan Gosling delivered hilarious surprises while singing “I’m Just Ken.” A dozen drummers danced in a circle for “Wahzhazhe.” And in a memorable presenters’ bit, John Cena crossed the stage wearing only an envelope.
- Red carpet looks: A show of black, red and metallics dominated as stars arrived for Hollywood’s big night. Check out a few of the AP’s favorite candid photos.