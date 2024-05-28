When it comes to Rafah Israel and the US may stand alone

Israel and its ally, the United States, are encountering increasing international condemnation for their incursion into Rafah, an operation that both nations currently describe as limited and targeted. Currently, the Biden administration is distinct from the global consensus.

While it opposes a significant offensive in Rafah, it maintains that Israel’s actions have not yet crossed any red lines. This stance makes the U.S. the only major ally of Israel not actively trying to halt the advance into the southern Gaza city.

The global community’s isolation has intensified, when Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi. Friday reported that the Israeli government has once again violated international law and disregarded the International Court of Justice’s rulings.

He informed the international community that the Court is revealing Israeli war crimes in Gaza and urged the UN Security Council to ensure accountability and end Israel’s impunity and discriminatory application of international law. The panel’s decision was 13-2 in favor of a mandate requiring Israel to “immediately cease its military offensive and any other activities in the Rafah Governorate that may subject the Palestinian population in Gaza to living conditions that could lead to their partial or total physical destruction.”

The court also ordered Israel to keep the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt open, a directive issued after Israel’s closure of the crossing earlier in the month when it began its offensive on the city.

The National Security Council and Foreign Ministry of Israel have issued a joint statement in response to the ruling, asserting that Israel “has not and will not” conduct military operations in Rafah targeting Palestinian civilians, and affirming that its military actions adhere to international law. War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz informed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday that Israeli forces would persist with the Rafah operation regardless of the ICJ’s decision.

For now the United States Stands With Israel

At the White House press briefing on Friday, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stated, “The military operations we have observed in that region have been more targeted and limited, not encompassing major military incursions into densely populated urban centers.” Sullivan, who visited both Israel and Saudi Arabia last week, met with Israeli officials in person. He was briefed on the “refinements” of Israel’s plan to confront Hamas in Rafah, following his visit to Saudi Arabia and was for the moment pleased with the plan.

President Joe Biden has stated that the United States prefers a diplomatic solution, but should Israel enter Rafah, he would not endorse a full-scale attack. He has also indicated a willingness to reconsider weapon sales to Israel unless they adopt and share a more precise attack strategy with the U.S. prior to any aggressive action in the city. Concurrently, Germany and France have voiced their opposition to the proposed Israeli offensive in Rafah, where a significant portion of the enclave’s population is seeking refuge.

The Biden administration’s position is evidently at odds with other Israeli allies who are calling for an immediate and complete ceasefire in Rafah. France and Germany argue that Palestinians are still trapped in Rafah, the southernmost part of the Gaza Strip bordering Egypt, which is also a crucial aid crossing. Recently, over 1 million people sought refuge in Rafah to escape conflict in other areas, and although about 900,000 have since left the city, concerns remain regarding access to food, water, and aid, as there are few other places to go.

What Power Does The International Court Have?

The court, affiliated with the United Nations, lacks the means to enforce its rulings, which require approval by the U.N. Security Council, where the United States holds veto authority. Some experts in international law have characterized the ICJ’s order as not fully obligatory, as per the court’s regulations, the decision is “provisional” until a full evidentiary hearing on the merits of the case presented by South Africa takes place. This procedure could take at least a year to commence.

