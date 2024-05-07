Israel moves into Rafah as hostage talks go on.

Israel’s military took control of the Rafah border crossing in Gaza on Tuesday. This crossing serves as a crucial gateway for humanitarian aid between Gaza and Egypt. The move comes amid ongoing cease-fire talks and escalating tensions in the region1. The crossing has been a vital route for civilians and aid, and its seizure could have significant implications for the people in Gaza.

Israel has initiated its move into Rafah, aiming to conclude the war by targeting the remaining four Hamas battalions in the southern Gaza city. The situation remains tense, and the outcome of this military action will have significant implications for both sides.

Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to “crush Hamas”. However, signing a ceasefire deal and making concessions shows that the military offensive has not achieved this goal. This will leave the Israeli Prime Minister exposed.

