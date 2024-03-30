The launch of season 20 of “Grey’s Anatomy” and albums from Justin Timberlake and Kacey Musgraves are some of the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: The dramedy “The Girls on the Bus” starring Melissa Benoist that follows female reporters embedded on a presidential campaign, Taylor Swift’s concert film “The Eras Tour” landing on Disney+ and the comedy “Girls5Eva” jumps from Peacock to Netflix for its third season.

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM

Well Rays fans and baseball fans from coast – to -coast. are happy to see games count and watch or stream. Bally’s, MLB Network, Apple, TBS, FOX, MAX, ESPM, and ESPN+ are where you can find baseball this season.

Next we head to Disney+ the year Taylor is still going strong.

— Taylor Swift’s concert film “The Eras Tour” keeps feting the Disney+ this week. The streaming cut features five new songs, including “Cardigan.” “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” was a phenomenon at the theatrical box office, grossing over $262 million worldwide in a groundbreaking deal with AMC Theaters, which released the film instead of a traditional Hollywood studio. In her review, AP Music Writer Maria Sherman wrote that the film is, “a near exact replica of her blockbuster concert performance, which recaps all 10 of her studio albums across 17 years of recorded work,” adding “it is the opportunity to have every seat in the house transform into the best seat in the house.”

— Film editor Carla Gutiérrez (“RBG”) makes her directorial debut with “Frida,” an evocative portrait of artist Frida Kahlo told in her own words. Gutiérrez used Kahlo’s diary entries, letters, essays and her paintings to drive the narrative, which delves into her childhood, her marriage, her style, her accident and, of course, her art. “Uncovering her own words and her own voice, I think what we’re presenting is a new way of getting into her world and in her mind and her heart and really understanding the art in a more intimate, raw way,” Gutiérrez told the AP before the film’s Sundance premiere. It’s now on Prime Video.