This May, All-New Seasons of “Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy and Juan” and “Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing” Premiere on Discovery Channel 

The Discovery has plenty of new series for the Week of May 4, 2025
Friday, May 9
- “Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy and Juan” New Season Debuts on Discovery Channel – 9pm ET/PT
- With gold prices surging to new records, the modern-day rush is on. Chasing gold fever, miners take big risks on poor ground with outdated equipment. Gold recovery experts Freddy Dodge and Juan Ibarra are back on the road in North America, turning small-time miners’ pitfalls into profits. In the season premiere, Freddy and Juan face off at a hard rock mine spanning three elevations at 4,000 feet in the Cascades. Battling impenetrable rock, the guys devise an innovative 180-foot chute featuring a spiral concentrator in their first-ever Washington state rescue.
Week of May 18, 2025
Sunday, May 18
- “Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing” New Season Debuts on Discovery Channel – 8pm ET/PT
- For the first time ever, fourteen elite survivalists will brave the treacherous Australian Outback, combating the harsh environment, venomous snakes and slithering rivals in this toughest and most shocking season yet. Fan-favorite legends return to take on new challengers in an all-out battle of skill, innovation, and grit. The competitor who demonstrates the best bushcraft, ingenuity and stamina to outlast their opponents in head-to-head, multiphase challenges will earn the crown, a coveted perfect 10.0 Primitive Survival Rating and a $100,000 cash prize. This season, survivalists will face heartbreaking medical tap outs, legacy-defining moments, and the most shocking elimination ever seen in the franchise.