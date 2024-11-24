Streaming Sunday: Top 10 Week of Nov. 11: ‘Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson’ Has Knockout Debut; ‘Hot Frosty’ Heats Up at #1

Jake “El Gallo de Dorado” Paul and Mike “the Baddest Man on the Planet” Tyson battled it out in a record-smashing mega-event for the ages, making history with the main event drawing over 108M live global viewers to become the most-streamed sporting event ever. Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson knocked out the competition at #1 on the English TV List and cleanly secured most watched title of the week (46.6M views for the entire event) reaching #1 in 78 countries and the Top 10 in all 91 countries tracked.

Held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with 72,300 total in attendance and featuring a “Thunderstruck” performance from the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, the fight dominated on X, accounting for 11 of the Top 11 trending topics in the US and generating over 1.4B owned impressions across Netflix’s global social channels. #PaulTyson was the No. 1 trending topic worldwide on X on Friday. Ready for your next Netflix Live sporting event? Mark your calendars for NFL Christmas Gameday Live on Netflix featuring a halftime show performance by Beyoncé (yes, you read that right!).

The live event also saw Katie Taylor defend her title as the undisputed Super Lightweight World Championship in a brutal 10-round rematch against Amanda Serrano to become the most-watched professional women’s sports event in US history, averaging an estimated 74 million live viewers. #Serrano was the No. 2 trending topic on X Friday in the US, Brazil, Spain, and Canada.

Fans looking for behind-the-scenes footage on Paul and Tyson’s road to the highly anticipated clash in the ring turned to the three-part docuseries Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson, claiming #5 (4.8M views).

While battles of the heart don’t draw the same kind of blood, sweat and tears seen in a boxing ring, they do get our hearts racing. The holiday rom-com Hot Frosty, starring Lacey Chabert and Dustin Milligan (Schitt’s Creek), debuted at #1(16M views) on the English Films List where fans delighted in spotting a few Easter eggs from Netflix’s Christmas Cinematic Universe. Keeping the holiday feels going, the charming rom-com Meet Me Next Christmas, starring Christina Milian, Devale Ellis and Pentatonix, sung its heart out at #2 (11.8M views).

Returning favorites continued their reign on the English TV List. Season 2 of the animated series ARCANE held its place at #2 on the English TV List with 7.4M views and brought Season 1 back onto the list at #8 with 2.6M views. Part 2 of Cobra Kai’s sixth and final season from co-creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg returned to the English TV List this week to land a punch at #3 with 7.4M views. Fans are still not over the epic finale of Season 4, Part 2 of Outer Banks which found home at #4 (6.1M views). Season 2 of The Diplomat, starring Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, and Allison Janney, snapped up #6 (3.3M views). Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer claimed #9 (2.5M views).

On the Non-English TV List, gritty drama The Cage (France) rose to #1 (8.7M views). List debuts included the intense drama series Sisters’ Feud (Mexico) at #3 (3.3M views) and the swoonworthy Beyond Goodbye (Japan) at #9 (1.3M views). Ahead of the Season 2 return on November 22, fans caught up on the first season of The Empress (Germany), which reentered the list at #10 (1.2M views).

The Non-English Films List saw the drama Let Go (Sweden) hold the #1 spot (10M views) for the second week while documentary The Lost Children (Colombia) debuted on the list at #2 (7.9M views).