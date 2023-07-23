Oppenheimer tipped for huge Oscars haul as Cillian Murphy blockbuster takes the cinema world by storm

FILE – In this Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, file photo, an Oscar statue is pictured at the press preview for the 91st Academy Awards Governors Ball in Los Angeles. Movies that debuted on a streaming service without a theatrical run will be eligible for the Oscars, but only this year. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Tuesday announced the change for the 93rd Academy Awards as a response to how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the film industry. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Peaky Blinders star earning rave reviews for performance with atomic bomb biographical thriller expected to be a major player in the Academy awards

Cillian Murphy is being tipped to win an Oscar for the first time for his portrayal of atomic bomb developer J.Robert Oppenheimer.

Such is the hype around his performance, bookies have slashed the odds on the former Peaky Blinder picking up the Best Actor award to just 5/2, making him the favorite for the gong before the official release date,

The film is 4/1 for Best Picture, slashed from 7/1, while Brit Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Junior (both 5/1) are hotly tipped for recognition in their supporting roles.

Bookies also predict Oppenheimer will clean up at the 2024 ceremony, offering just 6/4 it picks up more Oscars than any other film, with 25/1 on offer it sets a new record winning more than 12.

A KingCasinoBonus spokesperson said: “Oppenheimer hasn’t even hit the screens yet and the bookies are already saying it will sweep the boards at the 2024 Oscars, as the odds are slashed on the biography being a smash hit.

“The betting suggests Peaky Blinders star Murphy should get started on his acceptance speech, with the Irishman in line to win Hollywood’s biggest gong for the first time in his career.”

Oppenheimer Oscars odds via KingCasinoBonus:

Best Picture: 4/1

Director: 2/1

Best Actor (Cillian Murphy): 5/2

Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt): 5/1

Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Junior): 5/1

Breaks record for number of Oscars (more than 11): 25/1

Wins most Oscars of any film at 2024 awards: 6/4