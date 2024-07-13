NBA Agree’s to $76 Million Deal with ESPN, NBC and Prime Video

Multiple media outlets report that the NBA has reached an agreement on its new media deals, a landmark 11-year contract valued at $76 billion. This deal is expected to ensure a steady increase in player salaries for the foreseeable future and will likely alter the way some fans watch the game in the coming years. The existing contract, set to expire after the next season, broke records with its nine-year duration and nearly $24 billion value.

The agreement, setting NBA records in duration and total value, commences with the 2025-26 season. Games will still be broadcast on ESPN and ABC, with additional games moving to NBC and Amazon Prime. TNT Sports, a long-time member of the league’s broadcast partners since the 1980s, may exit unless it matches one of the new deals within five days.

Next week, a Board of Governors meeting is scheduled in Las Vegas, coinciding with the NBA Summer League. It appears likely that the deals, pending approval from various committees and other endorsements, could be finalized during that period.

The five-day period will commence once the league dispatches the finalized contracts to TNT, per Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.

“While the NBA and its partner agreed to all the language, incumbent TNT Sports continues to threaten to match. The CEO of TNT Sports’ parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav, has publicly stated he may attempt to use language in the current contract to remain involved with the NBA. If Zaslav goes through with that, he is expected to target Amazon’s package.”

ESPN and ABC will retain the premier package for the league, which includes the NBA Finals and one conference finals series. ABC, which has broadcasted the NBA Finals since 2003, will continue to air games on Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons after the NFL’s regular season ends. ESPN’s primary nights will remain Wednesdays, with additional games on Fridays and Sundays.

The exclusivity of the Finals entails a significant price hike. The Walt Disney Company, owner of ESPN and ABC, will shell out $2.6 billion annually in the new contract, a substantial increase from the $1.4 billion of the existing agreement.

NBC has re-entered the NBA arena, having previously broadcasted NBA games from 1990 to 2002, marking the first time the league will have two broadcast network partners. NBC’s deal, anticipated to be $2.5 billion per season, will feature games on Sunday nights following the conclusion of the NFL season. Additionally, games will be aired on Tuesdays during the regular season, and a Monday night slate of games will be exclusively streamed on Peacock.

Prime Video will host games on Thursday nights following the conclusion of its NFL broadcasts. Additional games will be scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights. NBC and Prime Video will take turns broadcasting the alternate conference final. The average annual cost for Prime Video’s rights is estimated at $1.8 billion.

One final point regarding Warner Brothers-Discovery Sports’ potential re-entry into the deal: it would likely involve an attempt to match the Prime Video package. However, they could have simply made an offer initially and avoided this entire process, which is likely to result in them missing out ultimately.