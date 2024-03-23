Hulu brings some cartoon fun for all ages with season three of the Animaniacs

Season three of The Animaniacs (the last) can be streamed now on Hulu and if you are a cartoon fan then you need to make this a must-see series. The Warner siblings.The Warner bros., Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister, Dot—three inseparable, irascible siblings—have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. Considered too much of a handful, studio executives locked the siblings away in the Warner Bros. water tower, but they have found a way to escape!

Causing chaos and comic wherever they go. Also returning is the series within the series Pinky and the Brain who continue to fail at conquering the world but we enjoy the humor that comes each time they fail.

The cast includes some outstanding voice actors led by Yakko (voiced by Rob Paulsen), Wakko (voiced by Jess Harnell, Dot (voiced by Tress MacNeille) Ralph T. Guard (voiced by Frank Welker) Dr. Scratchansniff(voiced by Rob Paulsen) 6. Hello Nurse(voiced by Tress MacNeille) Thaddeus Plotz(voiced by Frank Welker) Pinky(voiced by Rob Paulsen) Brain (voiced by Maurice LaMarche) Bobby (voiced by John Mariano) Pesto (voiced by Chick Vennera) Squit(voiced by Maurice LaMarche) Slappy Squirrel (voiced by Sherri Stoner).