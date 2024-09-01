Holiday Weekend on Netflix: In Lee Daniels’ The Deliverance,’ Nothing Is as It Seems

Something isn’t right in Lee Daniels’ new film The Deliverance. Upon moving to a new home, Ebony Jackson (Andra Day, who won a Golden Globe and received an Oscar nomination for her performance in Daniels’ most recent film The People vs. Billie Holiday) finds herself fighting for her life against mysterious forces that could tear her family apart. It’s a battle of wills that will define Ebony’s life — and her faith. 

What is The Deliverance about?

Ebony Jackson, a struggling single mother fighting her personal demons, moves her family into a new home for a fresh start. But when strange occurrences inside the home raise the suspicions of Child Protective Services and threaten to tear the family apart, Ebony soon finds herself locked in a battle for her life and the souls of her children. Inspired by a true story, The Deliverance is directed by Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels (Precious) and stars Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Mo’Nique in a genre-defying take on darkness, possession, and finding a higher power. 

Who is in the cast of The Deliverance?

The cast of The Deliverance includes: 

  • Andra Day
  • Glenn Close
  • Mo’Nique
  • Anthony B. Jenkins
  • Miss Lawrence
  • Demi Singleton
  • Tasha Smith
  • Omar Epps
  • Caleb McLaughlin
  • Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

When will The Deliverance be on Netflix?

The Deliverance will stream on Netflix on Aug. 30.

