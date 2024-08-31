Holiday Weekend: NBC/Peacock set for the return of The Voice, Law & Order: SVU, Chicago P.D., and more are returning, plus some new shows.

our favorite familiar shows — and some exciting new ones! — are airing on NBC this fall.

The fall 2024 lineup for NBC was revealed on Friday, May 10, and fans will be pleased to see a mix of genres, staples, and new obsessions. Of course blockbusters like The Voice and Law & Order: SVU are back on the calendar, but get ready to be intrigued by new shows like Brilliant Minds and St. Denis Medical.

Learn more about those series, plus see NBC’s entire fall 2024 lineup — including specials! — below.

Mondays

8-10 P.M. — The Voice (PREMIERES MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23)

10-11 P.M. — Brilliant Minds (PREMIERES MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23)

Tuesdays

8-8:30 P.M. —St. Denis Medical (PREMIERES TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12)

8:30-9 P.M. — Night Court (PREMIERES TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19)

9-10 P.M. — The Voice (TUESDAY PREMIERE KICKS OFF OCTOBER 8 FROM 8-10 P.M. BEFORE RESUMING HOUR-LONG EPISODES)

10-11 P.M. — The Irrational (PREMIERES TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8)

Wednesdays

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med (PREMIERES WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25)

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire (PREMIERES WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25)

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D. (PREMIERES WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25)

Thursdays

8-9 P.M. — Law & Order (PREMIERES THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3)

9-10 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU (PREMIERES THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3)

10-11 P.M. — Found (PREMIERES THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3)

Fridays

8-8:30 P.M. — Happy’s Place (PREMIERES FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18)

8:30-9 P.M. — Lopez vs. Lopez (PREMIERES FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18)

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC (PREMIERES FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27)

Saturdays

7-7:30 P.M. ET— Big Ten Pregame / Notre Dame Pregame (also live on Peacock) (PREMIERES SATURDAY, AUGUST 31)

7:30-11 P.M. ET— Big Ten Saturday Night / Notre Dame Football (also live on Peacock) (PREMIERES SATURDAY, AUGUST 31)

Sundays

7-8:20 P.M. ET— Football Night in America (also live on Peacock) (PREMIERES SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8)

8:20-11 P.M. ET— NBC Sunday Night Football (also live on Peacock) (PREMIERES SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8)

What to know about Brilliant Minds

Inspired by the extraordinary life and work of world-famous author and physician Oliver Sacks, Brilliant Minds follows a revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist and his team of interns as they explore the last great frontier – the human mind – while grappling with their own relationships and mental health.

The cast includes Zachary Quinto, Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, and Donna Murphy.