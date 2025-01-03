Hockey Stick Fittings Sniper of the Month: December

RANT SPORTS – HSF Sniper of the Month

Artturi Lehkonen has been named the HockeyStickFittings.com Sniper of the Month for December. The Finnish winger for the Colorado Avalanche has had a December to remember, tallying 10 goals in 13 games. With a knack for clutch performances and a tireless work ethic, Lehkonen is proving to be a key contributor for the Avs in their quest for supremacy in the Western Conference.

Lehkonen’s crowning achievement this month came last week on December 27th, when he notched his first career hat trick in a 4-1 win against the Utah Hockey Club. His relentless forechecking, nose for the net, and ability to capitalize on opportunities made him the standout player of the game. Whether he’s killing penalties, battling along the boards or finding open ice for a quick release, Lehkonen continues to showcase his versatility and scoring touch.

Lehkonen Has Become Key for Avalanche

Now in his fourth season with the Avalanche after spending six seasons in depth roles with the Montreal Canadiens, Lehkonen’s journey and reputation as a hard worker has ultimately led him to earn a pivotal role on Colorado’s roster. Often paired with Nathan Mackinnon on the team’s first line he has now been able to put his talent on full display showing he is more than a bottom 6 player. He is the kind of player a coach can rely on in any situation, consistently excelling at both ends of the ice.

Lehkonen’s weapon of choice is the Sherwood Rekker Legend Pro. This elite hockey stick boasts a low kick point and weighs just 392 grams, making it the perfect choice for quick releases and pinpoint accuracy. It’s the same stick used by NHL generational talent Connor Bedard. It is worth noting Sherwood’s sticks have recently seen a surge in performance recognition, solidifying their reputation among elite NHL players.

Lehkonen’s December performances have propelled him into the spotlight, and his ability to deliver in high-pressure moments has made him a fan favorite in Colorado. With his eye for goal, work ethic, and the right equipment, he’s poised to continue lighting the lamp well into the new year.

