HALO is just as entertaining as it was in year one on Paramount+

Season two of the Paramount+ hit series HALO is back and after about a month of shows, it is just as entertaining as year one.

In season two, Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity’s greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind’s salvation, or its extinction: the Halo.

Led by showrunner and executive producer David Wiener (Brave New World), the series takes place in the universe that first debuted in 2001 with the launch of Xbox®’s first HALO game. Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, HALO the series weaves deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.

HALO stars Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as Master Chief, Spartan-117 and Natascha McElhone (CALIFORNICATION) as Dr. Halsey, who also both serve as producers this season. Additional returning cast members include Jen Taylor (HALO game series, RWBY), Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and Danny Sapani (PENNY DREADFUL).

New additions to the cast this season include Joseph Morgan (Vampire Diaries, The Originals), Cristina Rodlo (No One Gets Out of Here Alive, The Homeless World Cup) and Christina Bennington (Midsomer Murders). Fiona O’Shaughnessy (The Forgiven) and Tylan Bailey will also return as series regulars in season two.

HALO is produced by SHOWTIME® in association with 343 Industries and Amblin Television. The second season of HALO is executive produced by David Wiener alongside Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. Kiki Wolfkill serves as executive producer for Xbox/343 Industries with Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture and Gian Paolo Varani. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

About Paramount+

Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, combines live sports, breaking news and A Mountain of Entertainment™. The streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME®, the service’s cornerstone plan, is also home to SHOWTIME® content, including scripted hits and critically acclaimed nonfiction projects and films. This premium plan includes unmatched events and sports programming through the local live CBS stream, including golf, basketball and more. All Paramount+ subscribers have streaming access to CBS News Network for 24/7 news and CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis.

About Amblin Television

Amblin Television, a long-time leader in quality programming, is a division of Amblin Partners, a content creation company led by Steven Spielberg. Amblin Television’s Presidents, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, oversee all development, production and programming for the company. Amblin Television currently has fourteen projects in various stages of production and release, including Halo for Paramount+, two seasons of Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai for HBO Max, two seasons of Tiny Toons Looniversity for HBO Max and Cartoon Network, Masters of the Air for Apple, season three of Resident Alien for SYFY, season two of Billy the Kid for MGM+, and the documentaries Life on Our Planet, Encounters and Big Vape — each of which premiered in Netflix’s top ten.

Amblin Television also produced the Emmy, Golden Globe and Peabody Award-winning drama The Americans for FX, the Golden Globe-nominated and double Emmy Award-winning mini-series Into the West for TNT, Emmy-winning documentary series Why We Hate for Discovery, the Emmy-nominated HBO movie All The Way starring Bryan Cranston, Smash for NBC, Under the Dome for CBS, Falling Skies for TNT, The Borgias and The United States of Tara for Showtime, and Las Vegas for NBC.

About 343 Industries

343 Industries is the developer of the blockbuster Halo series of video games and, as part of Xbox Game Studios, oversees the Halo franchise including games, original programming, novels, comics, licensed collectibles, apparel and more. Halo Infinite, the studio’s most recent game release, has achieved critical success, receiving over 60 industry awards and is the most successful game release in Halo franchise history. The studio continues to transform entertainment experiences across the Halo universe with groundbreaking projects, such as the now streaming Halo television series for Paramount+, in partnership with SHOWTIME® and Amblin Entertainment.