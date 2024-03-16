Hallmark Channel and Hallmark on Peacock have a newSaturday night Mystery ‘Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch’

For those millions of fans tonight on the Hallmark Channel and streaming on Hallark on Peacock is a brand new Saturday night mystery. ‘Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch’ that is a solid mystey well worth your time and it is a classic Hallmark who done it that will have you guessing.

Here is a look at what it is all about.

Summary: Psychologist Lauren Elliot (D’Orsay) is hired to coach a French fashion designer. During a runway show, someone is murdered backstage. With help from a handsome detective, Lauren pieces together a list of fashionable suspects.