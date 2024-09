Entertainment Weekend: The Apple TV+ series “Slow Horses,” is a winner.

Apple TV+ just dropped the BAFTA Award-winning espionage series “Slow Horses,” starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman. Adapted from “Spook Street,” the fourth novel in the CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning Mick Herron spy series “Slough House,” season four of “Slow Horses” will premiere globally on Wednesday, September 4 with one episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday through October 9, on Apple TV+.

“Slow Horses” is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in an MI5 dumping ground department known unaffectionately as Slough House. Season four opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking Slough House’s already unstable foundations.

Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but misanthropic leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. The returning ensemble cast also includes Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award winner Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce. SAG Award winner Hugo Weaving, BAFTA Award winner Joanna Scanlan, IFTA Award winner Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke and James Callis join “Slow Horses” in season four.

“Slow Horses” is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (“Veep”). Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Jane Robertson, Julian Stevens, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Graham Yost and Smith serve as executive producers on the series. Season four is directed by Adam Randall.

Fans can catch up on the first three seasons of “Slow Horses,” which all hold a Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, now streaming globally on Apple TV+. In addition to the upcoming fourth season, Apple TV+ recently announced a fifth season set to be adapted from the fifth novel, “London Rules.”

Since its premiere in 2022, “Slow Horses” has won two BAFTA Television Awards while earning nine additional nominations. The 2024 wins were for Best Editing: Fiction (Sam Williams) and Best Sound: Fiction (Sound Team), and the nominations across 2023 and 2024 included Best Drama Series, Oldman’s first for Best Lead Actor; Lowden’s for Best Supporting Actor; Best Editing: Fiction (Zsófia Tálas); Best Editing: Fiction (Katie Weiland); Best Original Music: Fiction (Daniel Pemberton and Mick Jagger); Best Sound: Fiction (Martin Jensen, Joe Beal, Duncan Price, Craig Butters, Sarah Elias and Andrew Sissons); and, Best Hair and Makeup Design (Lucy Sibbick). The series also landed the award for Best English-Language Drama Series at the 2022 C21 International Drama Awards.

