Entertainment Weekend: Peacock Present’s “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” A Powerful Series

“The Tattooist of Auschwitz” is a series based on the true story of Jewish Holocaust survivors Lali and Gita Sokolov. Lali, portrayed by Jonah Hauer-King, arrived at Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1942. Soon after, he was appointed as a tätowierer, tasked with marking fellow prisoners with identification numbers. It was during this time that he encountered Gita, played by Anna Próchniak, as he tattooed her number. Their instant love sparked a remarkable, enduring, and deeply human tale. Amidst the watchful eyes of the unpredictable Nazi SS officer Baretzki, played by Jonas Nay, Lali and Gita vowed to survive for one another.

Sixty years later, Lali (depicted by Harvey Keitel) meets the aspiring writer Heather Morris (portrayed by Melanie Lynskey). As a recent widower, Lali finds the courage to share his story with the world. In recounting his past to Heather, Lali, now in his eighties, faces the haunting ghosts of his past and recalls the moments of finding love in the most terrible conditions.

Cast: Jonah Hauer-King, Melanie Lynskey, Anna Próchniak, Jonas Nay, and Harvey Keitel

Executive Producers: Claire Mundell, Adrian Burns and Mark Young (Synchronicity Films), Serena Thompson (Sky Studios)

Director, Co-Executive Producer: Tali Shalom-Ezer

Executive Producer / Writer: Jacquelin Perske

Associate Producer / Writer: Evan Placey

Writer: Gabbie Asher

Author / Story Consultant: Heather Morris

Composers: Hans Zimmer and Kara Talve