Entertainment Weekend: Peacock is the Next-Day Streaming Home for NBC and Bravo Shows

Peacock is now the streaming home of NBC and Bravo, offering premium customers next-day access to current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows the day after they air on the networks.

“We are excited to provide Peacock customers with a comprehensive destination for streaming the incredible programming airing on NBC and Bravo all year long,” said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal. “From Sunday Night Football and Jurassic World: Dominion to Saturday Night Live and The Office, Peacock is the streaming home for NBCUniversal and beyond, providing customers a massive premium content offering across TV, Film, Sports, and News, with less than five minutes of ads per hour for just $5 per month.”

Peacock will be the go-to streaming destination for new episodes of NBC series including beloved franchises like the Law & Order trifecta and One Chicago, the network’s iconic late-night line-up including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Saturday Night Live, returning hits such as La Brea, New Amsterdam, and Young Rock, competition favorites including The Voice and America’s Got Talent, and highly anticipated new series such as Quantum Leap and Lopez vs. Lopez when they premiere this fall.

Peacock premium customers already enjoy next-day access to Bravo series including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Below Deck, Top Chef, Southern Charm, and Watch What Happens Live, and will enjoy upcoming hits including The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, The Real Housewives of Potomac, Winter House and Below Deck Med this fall.

In addition to all next-day programming from NBC and Bravo, Peacock customers enjoy more than 70,000 hours of original, current, and classic movies and TV shows, as well as live sports, news, and events. In addition to exclusive fan favorites such as Yellowstoneand The Office, new content coming to Peacock this fall includes Peacock Originals Last Light, Vampire Academy, A Friend of the Family, The Calling, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, and The Best Man: The Final Chapters; blockbuster and exclusive films including Jurassic World: Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul., Beast, Nope, and Meet Cute; live sports including Sunday Night Football, exclusive MLB, Premier League, WWE, IndyCar, and Notre Dame football coverage, the FIFA World Cup, and much more.

With so much great content coming to Peacock in the coming months, Peacock is providing new customers with a special Fall celebratory offer. Throughout the month of September, new customers will be able to sign up for Peacock’s premium tier for just $1.99 per month, or $19.99 for an entire year, and enjoy access to their favorite NBC and Bravo series, as well as Peacock’s massive offering of movies, TV shows, live sports, news, and more.