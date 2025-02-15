Entertainment Weekend Paramount+: A Bloody Lucky Day

Paramount+ today debuted the original South Korean thriller series A BLOODY LUCKY DAY. All 10 episodes are now on Paramount+ in the U.S, the UK, Canada, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

In A BLOODY LUCKY DAY, Oh Taek is a down-on-his-luck taxi driver having an uncharacteristic streak of good fortune when he agrees to drive a mysterious man named Geum Hyuk-soo to a faraway city in exchange for an exorbitant fare. But when the passenger reveals himself to be a serial killer, confessing to grisly crimes in his past and murdering others on the highway, the taxi driver must play mind games to ensure his lucky streak doesn’t come to a deadly end.

A BLOODY LUCKY DAY stars actors Lee Sung-min (Reborn Rich) as Oh Taek, Yoo Yeon-seok (Narco-Saints) as Geum Hyuk-soo and Lee Jung-eun (Parasite) as Hwang Sun-gyu, and is based on the Naver Webtoon A Day of Bad Luck by Aporia. The ten-episode series is directed by Pil Gam-seong (Hostage: Missing Celebrity) and written by Kim Min-sung and Song Han-na.

Following the critical success of 2023’s award-winning title BARGAIN, A BLOODY LUCKY DAY is the next project developed by Paramount+ and TVING through a partnership between Paramount and the Korean entertainment powerhouse CJ ENM. In Korea, Paramount+ is a branded zone within TVING, a CJ ENM-controlled streaming platform with current operations in Korea. The deal also allows Korean content to flow to Paramount’s overseas streaming operations. A BLOODY LUCKY DAY is produced by CJ ENM’s production house Studio Dragon, The Great Show and Studio N. A BLOODY LUCKY DAY is licensed by Paramount Global Content Distribution in select international markets.

