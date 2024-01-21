Entertainment Weekend: NBC/Peacock ready to give Bucs fans super coverage of the playoff game against the Lions 3 pm today.

Special On-Site Edition of Football Night in America Kicks Off at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Full Studio Team at Ford Field

Battle of Former No. 1 Overall Picks with Jared Goff (2016) vs. Baker Mayfield (2018)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 17, 2024 – Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions host Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs from Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., this Sunday, Jan. 21, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Coverage begins with a special on-site edition of Football Night in America at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with the full studio team at Ford Field.

The NFC North-champion Lions (13-5) won their first Playoff game since the 1991 season, defeating the Los Angeles Rams, 24-23, on Sunday. The Buccaneers (10-8), NFC South champions for three consecutive years and winners of six of their last seven games, defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 32-9, on Monday.

The teams met in Week 6, with Detroit topping Tampa Bay, 20-6, at Raymond James Stadium. Goff passed for a season-high 353 yards and two touchdowns in the win, while Mayfield threw for 206 yards. Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had a game-high 12 receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown.

The Lions and Buccaneers were division rivals in the NFC Central from 1977-2001 before the teams split off into the NFC North and NFC South, respectively. In those 24 seasons, the two teams met in the postseason only once: a 20-10 Buccaneers Wild Card win in the 1997 season in what was the franchise’s final game at Tampa Stadium.

In Detroit’s Wild Card win over the Rams, Goff threw for 277 yards and a touchdown against his former team while the running back duo of David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs each rushed for a touchdown. All-Pro rookie tight end Sam LaPorta had a receiving touchdown while All-Pro St. Brown added 110 receiving yards on seven receptions. Detroit had five players named to the 2023 AP All-Pro Team: First-Teamers wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and tackle Penei Sewell and Second-Teamers tight end Sam LaPorta, center Frank Ragnow and special teamer Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

In their Wild Card victory over the Eagles, Mayfield – in his third career postseason start – threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the first Buccaneers quarterback to throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns in a Playoff game. Mayfield spread the ball out to nine different receivers, with tight end Cade Otton leading the receiving attack with 89 yards on eight receptions, while Mike Evans, who was named to his third career All-Pro team this season, had 48 yards on three receptions. The Buccaneers have made the Playoffs in each of the past four season, winning at least one Playoff game in three of the four appearances, including a victory in Super Bowl LV. Tampa Bay had two players named to the 2023 AP All-Pro Teams: First-Team safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and Second-Team wide receiver Mike Evans.

Mike Tirico will call Buccaneers-Lions alongside 17-time Emmy Award winner Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporters). Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay will serve as rules analyst.

NBC Sports’ coverage on Sunday is led by coordinating producer Rob Hyland and director Drew Esocoff; Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production and Fred Gaudelli is executive producer of NBC Sports’ NFL coverage. SNF has won a record 11 Sports Emmys for Outstanding Live Sports Series.

Sunday’s edition of Football Night in America features host Ahmed Fareed, former NFL head coach Jason Garrett, three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, NFL Insider Mike Florio, and fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry, co-host Jac Collinsworth, two-time Super Bowl champion Rodney Harrison, and Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy all reporting live from Ford Field.

Football Night has been the most-watched studio show in sports since its debut in 2006. The coordinating producer of FNIA is Matt Casey. FNIA is directed by Kaare Numme.

NBC SPORTS’ PRESENTATION OF SUPER WILD CARD WEEKEND HITS MULTIPLE MILESTONES

In the fourth-coldest NFL game ever, two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 26-7 win over the Miami Dolphins in front of more than 71,000 spirited fans. It was the NFL’s first-ever exclusively live streamed playoff game…the Peacock Exclusive AFC Wild Card Game.

The game set records for the most-streamed live event in U.S. history and drove the Internet to its largest U.S. usage ever on a single day and the largest Internet event ever, consuming 30 percent of Internet traffic during the game. The event reached 27.6 million total viewers, according to Nielsen, and drove Peacock to its largest single day ever in audience usage, engagement, and time spent, with a record 16.3 million concurrent devices. For more information, click here.

On Sunday night, the Detroit Lions’ down-to-the-wire 24-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on NBC and Peacock averaged 36.0 million viewers across all platforms – with 32.1 million viewers on NBC stations ranking as TV’s most-watched primetime show since Super Bowl LVII on Fox in February, according to official Nielsen custom fast national data. For more information, click here.

SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL DELIVERS BEST VIEWERSHIP SINCE 2015 & PACING TO BE PRIMETIME’S #1 SHOW FOR UNPRECEDENTED 13TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Sunday Night Football concluded the 2023 season topping all primetime television series and once again pacing to finish as primetime’s #1 TV show in all key metrics for an unprecedented 13th consecutive year.

Sunday Night Football averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 21.4 million viewers for the 2023 season – the show’s best viewership since 2015 and up 8% from last season (19.9 million), according to official national live plus same day data released by Nielsen, and digital data from Adobe Analytics. For more information, click here.

Peacock features a slate of sports talk content NFL fans can enjoy on the NBC Sports channel, which is free to stream. Shows include Brother from Another, as well as The Dan Patrick Show, PFT Live, PFT PM, Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, The Peter King Podcast, and Chris Simms Unbuttoned.

To learn more about the NFL on Peacock, including how to watch and sign up, click here.

NBCSPORTS.COM & NBC SPORTS APP TO LIVE STREAM ALL NBC NFL GAMES

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream live coverage to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.

TELEMUNDO DEPORTES TO PRESENT ENTIRE NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE, INCLUDING PLAYOFFS

Telemundo Deportes will again provide exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the entire NBC Sunday Night Football package with 20 regular season games, including the NFL Kickoff Game, 18 regular-season Sunday Night Football games, and the annual Thanksgiving night game, which aired on Telemundo. Telemundo Deportes will present four playoff matchups, including a Divisional Playoff game and three Wild Card Playoff games. NBC Sports’ NFL games this season will also be available on live stream via TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes app.

Telemundo Deportes’s SNF announce team consists of Emmy-award winning sports journalist and play-by-play announcer Miguel Gurwitz and former Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Rolando Cantu this season with Ariana Figuera serving as analyst and supporting pre- and post-game studio coverage. Emmy-nominated Ana Jurka joins the team as host.

PETER KING’S NFL COLUMN “FOOTBALL MORNING IN AMERICA” DEBUTS EVERY MONDAY EXCLUSIVELY ON NBCSPORTS.COM

A new “Football Morning in America” will post every Monday morning exclusively on NBCSports.com. It was announced in May 2019 that King signed an exclusive agreement with NBC Sports Group that included writing a weekly Monday morning NFL column for NBCSports.com; making regular appearances on PFT Live with Mike Florio; and continuing to contribute to Football Night in America, the most-watched studio show in sports. The Peter King Podcast streams weekly on Peacock on Thursdays at 6 p.m. ET.

CHRIS SIMMS UNBUTTONED

NBC Sports’ Chris Simms examines everything happening in the NFL and around the sports world. Along with a rotation of NBC Sports hosts including Ahmed Fareed and Paul Burmeister, Chris Simms Unbuttoned analyses the NFL with in-depth Xs and Os breakdowns; one-on-one interviews with players, coaches and executives; and game recaps and preview. The show is available to stream on Peacock on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, and is also available in podcast form here.

FANTASY FOOTBALL HAPPY HOUR WITH MATTHEW BERRY

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, NBC Sports’ fantasy football and sports betting show, streams this Thursday at Noon ET on Peacock. Fantasy Football Happy Hour discusses the most newsworthy fantasy football and sports betting topics and is co-hosted by Jay Croucher and features analysis and advice from regular guests including NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, Mike Florio and Peter King, NBC Sports EDGE’s Denny Carter, Pat Daugherty, Vaughn Dalzell, Lawrence Jackson, and more. The show, which is available on all major podcast platforms and via NBC Sports Audio on SiriusXM Radio, features fantasy football rankings, start/sit suggestions, waiver wire advice, betting futures, player props, and more.

ROTOWORLD

Rotoworld, the industry-leading source for fantasy football news and information offers comprehensive fantasy football and betting coverage throughout the 2023 NFL season across NBC Sports’ platforms. The 2023 Fantasy Football Draft Guide, featuring the most comprehensive player profiles, ranking and projections in the industry plus Matthew Berry’s annual “100 Facts” article and additional exclusive content from Rotoworld’s team of expert analysts, is available now. Click here for more information.

PFT LIVE – WEEKDAYS AT 7 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK

Mike Florio and co-host Chris Simms bring fans the latest NFL news and interviews with players and coaches every weekday morning with PFT Live streaming live on Peacock at 7 a.m. ET. Peter King also contributes regularly to PFT Live’s coverage throughout the season.

The two-hour PFT Live is known for delivering inside information and comprehensive analysis from an independent perspective. The show covers all the latest news around the league, breaks down reports and rumors and features interviews with players, coaches and executives.

PODCASTS

NBC Sports’ football podcasts provide extensive weekly offerings from NBC Sports’ most popular personalities and present special guests, exclusive interviews, and robust conversations across all of football on The Peter King Podcast, Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Chris Simms Unbuttoned, PFT PM, and Rotoworld Football Show, along with college football on B1G Talk with Todd and Noah and Go B1G or Go Home. While The Peter King Podcast features intimate discussions with the NFL’s top players, Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry is NBC Sports’ fantasy daily sports betting show, Chris Simms Unbuttoned and PFT PM dive into deep conversations around the sports’ hottest topics, and Rotoworld Football Show explores fantasy implications for fans. New episodes of NBC Sports podcasts are available for download each week on all major podcast platforms including: NBCSports.com/podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn and iHeart.

SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SOCIAL MEDIA