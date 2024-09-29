Entertainment Weekend: If you are not watching Paramount+ Tulsa King You Are Missing One The Best Shows on TV.

The second season premiere of TULSA KING was streamed by 5.4 million global active subscriber households within the first week on the platform. Featuring Oscar® nominee Sylvester Stallone, the show set a new all-time viewership record with two million global viewers on the day of the premiere. Social media engagements for the season two premiere increased by 934% compared to season one in the first seven days, as reported by Sprinklr.

“Tulsa King’s return shattered records with 2M active sub households on premiere day and over 5M globally for the week, fueling Paramount+’s continued momentum as the fastest growing SVOD four years in a row,” said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios. “The show’s success is a testament to the combination of Sly’s star power and swagger coupled with Terry Winter’s gifted writing and the unique world building that only Taylor Sheridan can do.”

“It’s tremendous to see the premiere resonate with a record number of viewers,” said Jeff Grossman. Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+. “Stallone makes the role of Dwight Manfredi irresistibly compelling, and he is complemented by a phenomenal ensemble cast. We can’t wait to share what his unlikely crew and their formidable adversaries are up to this season.”

“Watching the rise of Tulsa King has been incredible,” said David C. Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. “This is one of those projects where you watch the idea become a reality and along the way you know that if all the pieces come together it’s going to be a big success. Tulsa King is one of those projects and partnering with Sylvester Stallone, Taylor Sheridan, Terence Winter and all the cast and crew behind it has been a true blessing.”

The new season premiered Sunday, September 15, in the U.S. and internationally. New episodes will continue to roll out weekly on Sundays. In addition to the second season’s premiere episode, the first season of TULSA KING is available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

TULSA KING isexecutive produced by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, Oscar nominee and writer Terence Winter, and multi-award-nominated director Craig Zisk, and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+.

