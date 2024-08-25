Entertainment Weekend: Hulu has a big August on hand leading out with “Only Murders In The Building,” plus “Planet of the Apes.”

Summer may be winding down, but the new shows, movies, and live specials coming to Hulu are just starting to heat up.

Don’t miss the streaming debut of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024) and new episodes of Only Murders in the Building and Solar Opposites. Also, catch exciting live events like the PGA TOUR and Lollapalooza live streams.

Wondering what to watch on Hulu in August? Here’s everything you’ll want to stream this month.

Get Started With Hulu

New Movies on Hulu

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)

The popular Planet of the Apes franchise lives on with the newest installment, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, streaming now on Hulu.

In an era long after Caesar’s rule, apes thrive while humans are exiled to exist in the shadows. When a new, oppressive ape leader rises to power and expands his empire, a young ape embarks on a perilous journey, where he will shape the destiny of both apes and humans alike.

Have the ultimate Planet of the Apes marathon — stream the entire franchise (all 10 movies) now on Hulu, and check out our insider’s guide to the Planet of the Apes for more.

Watch: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

The Alien Franchise

An Alien invasion has come to Hulu! Stream the entire collection of Alien movies on Hulu, including Alien (1979), Aliens (1986), Alien 3 (1992), Alien: Resurrection (1997), Prometheus (2012), and Alien: Covenant (2017) before seeing the new Alien movie, Alien: Romulus (2024) in theaters.

Immaculate (2024)

Sydney Sweeney stars as Cecilia, a deeply devout American nun and a newcomer at a renowned monastery in the Italian countryside. It isn’t long before the convent’s dark secrets start to emerge from deep beneath its warm and picturesque facade.

Stream the highly anticipated horror film Immaculate, now available on Hulu.

Watch: Immaculate

Stream more of the best horror movies now on Hulu.

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

Romance blends seamlessly with dark comedy in Punch-Drunk Love — one of Adam Sandler’s first dramatic roles. This classic early-2000s film is available to stream now on Hulu.

Watch: Punch Drunk Love

Discover more of the best Adam Sandler movies of all time streaming now on Hulu.

New Shows on Hulu

Only Murders in the Building (S4)

Are you ready for a new season of the hit Hulu Original series, Only Murders in the Building? Us, too! And if you’ll allow us to humblebrag — the show recently received 21 Primetime Emmy® nominations for 2024.

Get ready for a brand new and star-studded season, featuring the return of Meryl Streep and new appearances from Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Melissa McCarthy, Molly Shannon, and Kumail Nanjiani. Our favorite true-crime trio will leave New York City and head to Hollywood for the newest season, starting Tuesday, August 27.

Be sure to take a look at our insider’s guide to Only Murders for the inside scoop.

Watch: Only Murders in the Building