Entertainment Weekend: CBS/Paramount+ keep the Big Bang franchise alive with “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.”

The universe of The Big Bang Theory is expanding once more, returning to its sitcom origins with the Young Sheldon spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which premiered this week on CBS and is available for streaming on Paramount+. For some viewers, transitioning from a single-camera to a multi-camera production might be somewhat jarring, yet it’s an adjustment that can be made. It’s worth noting that executive producer Chuck Lorre achieved great success with the multi-camera format in his hit comedy, Mom.

As a fan who believed that ‘Young Sheldon’ greatly improved in its final years, particularly with episodes focusing on his older brother Georgie, I must admit the new series has exceeded my expectations. Beginning with the premiere, the narrative of Georgie Cooper and his new wife Mandy McAllister resumes almost directly after ‘Young Sheldon’ concluded.

In the final season of “The Big Bang Theory,” Georgie, portrayed by Jerry O’Connell, confronted Sheldon about life following their father’s death. Sheldon left for Caltech, leaving 19-year-old Georgie to care for their mother Mary, played by Zoe Perry, and younger sister Missy, portrayed by Raegan Revord. It was later revealed that Georgie was also supporting his own family during this time.

The premiere episode’s highlight is a poignant scene between Georgie and his father-in-law Jim (Will Sasso), which the producers astutely allowed to unfold naturally. It isn’t until the second episode that we see Georgie’s younger sister Missy, revealing the full impact of Georgie’s recent responsibilities on his mental health.

Montana Jordan, portraying Georgie, effortlessly matches the seasoned sitcom veteran Emily Osment, who plays Mandy. Their dynamic chemistry shines in the pilot, where the central married couple deals with a challenging relocation. It increasingly seems that their union is more than just a product of circumstance.

If you enjoyed “Young Sheldon,” then “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” should be to your liking. Even if you’re just looking for a sitcom without knowing the backstory, it has plenty to offer.