Entertainment Weekend: CBS-Paramount+ have a winner with Kathy Bates as “Matlock.”

By
James Williams
-

MATLOCK episode two will air at its regularly scheduled night and time beginning Thursday, Oct. 17 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT).

The first episode is currently streaming on Paramount+ with encore broadcasts scheduled on the CBS Television NetworkAlso playing on Paramount+

  • The series premiere of MATLOCK has grown to 10.67 million viewers with three days of multiplatform viewing, a +38% lift from its Live+SD linear only viewership (7.74m).
  • With seven days of multiplatform viewing, MATLOCK is expected to be seen by 11.6 million viewers. (L+7s will be available Tues. Oct. 1.)
  • With L+3 playback lift of +1.97 million, MATLOCK remains CBS’ most-watched series premiere, excluding post-Super Bowl programming, in five years.
  • On Paramount+ and CBS TVE (CBS.com/CBS app) MATLOCK’s 3-day premiere streaming is CBS’ second most-streamed series premiere, only trailing TRACKER.
  • MATLOCK has received strong critical acclaim, including a current score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.
James Williams
Jim Williams is the Washington Bureau Chief, Digital Director as well as the Director of Special Projects for Genesis Communications. He is starting his third year as part of the team. This is Williams 40th year in the media business, and in that time he has served in a number of capacities. He is a seven time Emmy Award winning television producer, director, writer and executive. He has developed four regional sports networks, directed over 2,000 live sporting events including basketball, football, baseball hockey, soccer and even polo to name a few sports. Major events include three Olympic Games, two World Cups, two World Series, six NBA Playoffs, four Stanley Cup Playoffs, four NCAA Men’s National Basketball Championship Tournaments (March Madness), two Super Bowl and over a dozen college bowl games. On the entertainment side Williams was involved s and directed over 500 concerts for Showtime, Pay Per View and MTV Networks.