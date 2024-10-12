Entertainment Weekend: CBS-Paramount+ have a winner with Kathy Bates as “Matlock.”

MATLOCK episode two will air at its regularly scheduled night and time beginning Thursday, Oct. 17 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT).
The first episode is currently streaming on Paramount+ with encore broadcasts scheduled on the CBS Television Network – Also playing on Paramount+
- The series premiere of MATLOCK has grown to 10.67 million viewers with three days of multiplatform viewing, a +38% lift from its Live+SD linear only viewership (7.74m).
- With seven days of multiplatform viewing, MATLOCK is expected to be seen by 11.6 million viewers. (L+7s will be available Tues. Oct. 1.)
- With L+3 playback lift of +1.97 million, MATLOCK remains CBS’ most-watched series premiere, excluding post-Super Bowl programming, in five years.
- On Paramount+ and CBS TVE (CBS.com/CBS app) MATLOCK’s 3-day premiere streaming is CBS’ second most-streamed series premiere, only trailing TRACKER.
- MATLOCK has received strong critical acclaim, including a current score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.