Entertainment Weekend: Bikies and Crocs and Snakes…Oh My! Crime Drama Troppo Season Two Premieres on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee July 25

Prime Video and Amazon Freevee have announced that the second season of the captivating Australian crime series “Troppo” will premiere on July 25. The series, starring Thomas Jane of “Boogie Nights” and Nicole Chamoun of “Safe Harbour,” returns to the fictional rural town of Crimson Lake in tropical Northern Australia, where yet another strange murder has occurred. All eight episodes will be released on July 25, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee in the U.S., UK, Germany, and Austria.



Six months after Ted Conkaffey (Jane) and Amanda Pharrell (Chamoun) solved their first murder case, the unlikely duo is now investigating the bizarre local murder of a healing retreat leader with connections to an exotic drug ring and a ‘bikie’ gang. While Amanda tangles with an old enemy and finds a new love interest, Ted’s past stalks him and his family to Crimson Lake — with deadly consequences. Adapted for television by Yolanda Ramke, Troppo is based on the Crimson Lake books, a contemporary crime series set in Queensland, Australia, written by #1 New York Times best-selling author Candice Fox. Season Two of Troppo is inspired by the second book in the series, Redemption Point.



Returning cast includes Radha Mitchell (Kelly Conkaffey), Simon Lyndon (Ezra “Twist” Cole), Angela Punch McGregor (Dr. Val), Ling Cooper Tang (D.I. Hench), and Sara West (Brooke).



Troppo Season Two will introduce Zindzi Okenyo (Deadloch) as Detective Sweeney, Ursula Yovich (The Royal Hotel) as Ronnie, Miah Madden (Paper Dolls) as Tayla, Ethan Lwin (Human Error) as Raph, Chloe Delle-Vedove as Lilly Conkaffey, and Brett Tucker (Station 19) as Colin.



Troppo is a Perpetual Entertainment and Beyond Entertainment production for studio AGC Television in association with Renegade Entertainment, with major production financing from AGC Studios in association with Screen Queensland and with support from the city of Gold Coast. Creator: Yolanda Ramke. Producer: Lisa Duff. Series producer: Karl Zwicky. Executive producers: Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz, and co-executive producer Matt Bankston (AGC Studios); Greg Quail and Lisa Duff (Perpetual Entertainment); Mikael Borglund and David Ogilvy (Beyond Entertainment); Thomas Jane and Courtney Lauren Penn (Renegade Entertainment); and Yolanda Ramke.



