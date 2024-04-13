AMC and AMC+ announced Jenna Elfman and Greenwald join the cast of Dark Winds

By
James Williams
-

AMC and AMC+ has announced as part of its Upfronts presentation, notable season three guest casting, led by Jenna Elfman and Bruce Greenwood, alongside the start of production in New Mexico on the critically acclaimed, noir thriller Dark Winds. The series, which has received a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating for both its first and second seasons, stars Zahn McClarnon (The SonWestworldFargo), Kiowa Gordon (The Red RoadRoswell, New Mexico) and Jessica Matten (TribalBurden of Truth) and is set to debut on AMC and AMC+ in 2025.

Joining the cast this season are guest stars Jenna Elfman (Dharma & GregFear the Walking Dead) as FBI Special Agent Sylvia Washington, Bruce Greenwood (The Fall of the House of UsherThe Resident) as Tom Spenser, Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans M.C.Blue Beetle) as Budge, Tonantzin Carmelo (La BreaThe English) as Border Patrol Agent Eleanda Garza, Alex Meraz (The Twilight Saga: New MoonThe Walking Dead) as Border Patrol Agent Ivan Muños, Terry Serpico (Law & Order SVUYellowstone) as Border Patrol Senior Chief Ed Henry, Derek Hinkey (American PrimevalAmericana) as Shorty Bowlegs, Phil Burke (Hell on WheelsRabbit Hole) as Michael Halsey, and Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of HeavenHell on Wheels) as Dr Reynolds.

Season three picks up six months after the events of season two and follows Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Gordon) as they investigate the disappearance of two boys, with only an abandoned bicycle and blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake. Meanwhile, Bernadette Manuelito (Matten) attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol, but stumbles across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications.

Season three also sees the return of series regular Deanna Allison (AccusedEdge of America) as Emma Leaphorn and guest star A. Martinez (LongmireDays of Our Lives) as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena.

Based on the iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, Dark Winds is created by Graham Roland (Tom Clancy’s Jack RyanThe ReturnedAlmost HumanFringe). John Wirth (Hell of WheelsHap and Leonard) serves as showrunner. The series is executive produced by Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Vince Gerardis and Anne Hillerman.

James Williams
Jim Williams is the Washington Bureau Chief, Digital Director as well as the Director of Special Projects for Genesis Communications. He is starting his third year as part of the team. This is Williams 40th year in the media business, and in that time he has served in a number of capacities. He is a seven time Emmy Award winning television producer, director, writer and executive. He has developed four regional sports networks, directed over 2,000 live sporting events including basketball, football, baseball hockey, soccer and even polo to name a few sports. Major events include three Olympic Games, two World Cups, two World Series, six NBA Playoffs, four Stanley Cup Playoffs, four NCAA Men’s National Basketball Championship Tournaments (March Madness), two Super Bowl and over a dozen college bowl games. On the entertainment side Williams was involved s and directed over 500 concerts for Showtime, Pay Per View and MTV Networks.