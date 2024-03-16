Acorn TV’s Jane Seymour Stars and Executive Produces Mystery Series Harry Wild is a winner for Fast-Growing Streamer

Acorn TV, AMC Networks’ acclaimed and fast-growing streaming service devoted to international mystery and dramas, has a real hit on their hands with the successful mystery series Harry Wild, starring and executive produced by Jane Seymour, and is streaming now with season two.

“I am thrilled for another mystery-packed season of Harry Wild and can’t wait for our fans to see what investigations Harry and Fergus encounter in Season 3 on Acorn TV,” says Seymour. “It has been such a joy playing this multi-faceted character and returning to Ireland again to work with this talented cast and crew was fantastic.”

Star and executive producer Seymour (The Kominsky Method, Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman, B Positive) returns as Harriet “Harry” Wild, a retiring university literature professor who is finding herself at one of life’s crossroads. Also returning are Rohan Nedd (Whitstable Pearl) as her protégé turned partner, Fergus; Kevin Ryan (Guilt, Copper) as Harry’s son and senior police detective; Amy Huberman (Finding Joy, Striking Out) as Harry’s daughter-in-law; as well as Samantha Mumba (The Time Machine, Evolution), Paul Tylak (Kin), and Rose O’Neill.

Season three picks up where season two left off with Fergus, guided by Harry, planning to contest Paula’s custody claim to Liberty. But it is not plain sailing and there are some surprises in store along the way. The agency is still as busy as ever and Harry and Fergus have to find a way to balance work and life. This time out they’re hired to prove the lead singer of Ireland’s hottest boy band didn’t kill himself, find out who decapitated a woman in a busy restaurant and served her head on a platter, discover who murdered a despotic director on the set of Ireland’s leading daytime soap opera and work out how a mystery writer managed to shoot himself in a locked panic room without a gun.

Closer to home, a good friend of Harry’s calls on her for help when her estranged husband turns up dead in her fishpond and Harry and Fergus, along with Charlie, Orla and Lola, are in the midst of the action when a grieving father forces them to solve his daughter’s case.

Elsewhere, love is in the air when Glenn decides the time has come to pop the question to his long-time girlfriend, the light-fingered, Petra. And while love doesn’t run so smoothly for Fergus and Lola this time out, Harry meets a charming fellow private detective and finds herself falling for him even though she’s not sure she can trust him and finds him utterly infuriating.

The third season of Harry Wild will consist of six episodes and was filmed on location in Dublin, Ireland. All episodes are currently streaming on Acorn TV.

Harry Wild is produced by Dynamic Television. Acorn Media Enterprises co-produces alongside ZDF. Season Three is created and written by David Logan, along with writer Jo Spain, and executive produced by Jane Seymour, Daniel March, Klaus Zimmermann, James Gibb, Morgan O’Sullivan, James Flynn, Catherine Mackin and Bea Tammer. Robert Quinn and Emer Conroy serve as directors.

About Acorn TV

AMC Networks’ Acorn TV is North America’s largest streaming service specializing in premium British and international television. Acorn TV adds exclusive programming every week to a deep library of revered mysteries, dramas, and comedies – all commercial-free. Acorn TV’s recent slate is comprised of critically acclaimed commissioned and original series including popular New Zealand detective series My Life Is Murder (Lucy Lawless), acclaimed Irish crime thriller Bloodlands (James Nesbitt, co-executive produced by Jed Mercurio), British crime drama Whitstable Pearl(Kerry Godliman), Emmy®-nominated Queens of Mystery,Kiwi romantic comedy Under the Vines and British detective drama Dalgliesh (Bertie Carvel), to name a few. Current and upcoming Acorn TV Original Series include UK detective drama Harry Wild (Jane Seymour), tasty murder mystery Mrs. Sidhu Investigates (Meera Syal), Signora Volpe (Emilia Fox), The Chelsea Detective (Adrian Scarborough) and many more. The above add to a growing catalog of popular bingeable dramas including Agatha Raisin (Ashley Jensen), Jack Irish (Guy Pearce), Doc Martin (Martin Clunes), Deadwater Fell (David Tennant, Cush Jumbo), all 23 seasons of fan-favorite Midsomer Murders and highly-rated drama The Nest, among others.