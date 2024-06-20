Op-ed: Upholding religious freedom can restore America’s global leadership

While the G7 leaders met in Italy, a parallel event took place in Rome to highlight the importance of interfaith work.

By Nathalie Beasnael

Religious freedom is the hallmark of a civilized society.

But for an 18th consecutive year, Freedom House have declared that civil liberties are in decline. In China, religion is Xinjiang Province – where a large majority of Muslim Uyghurs live – is being hollowed out, with mosques demolished and 630 villages renamed. Muslims in India face a catastrophic third term for Modi, and Nigeria is increasingly the most dangerous country in the world for Christians.

America’s own constitutional democracy is under threat from nativist currents emerging as the election nears. As Americans take to the polls, they must realize that there is an intersection of religious freedom and other freedoms which help cultivate and nurture stable, prosperous societies.

Only last weekend while G7 leaders converged in Italy, a significant parallel event in Rome took place exploring the concept of religious freedom in a development context, titled “Religious Freedom and Integral Human Development”, organized and attended by the Atlantic Council, the Embassy of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta to the Holy See, the Pontifical Urban University, the University of Sussex, the University of Notre Dame, and John Cabot University

Dan Negrea, Senior Director of the Freedom and Prosperity Center for the Atlantic Council, convened distinguished academics such as Mariz Tadros, the Director of The Coalition for Religious Equality and Inclusive Development (CREID), who claimed that good governance of religious freedom depends on “learning by doing”.

This means that partnering with local leaders and faith groups is crucial to gain richer perspective on good governance, rather than imposing theories and crowbarring preconceived, convenient or stereotypical ideas into societal realities that simply do not accommodate them.

Religious leaders, such as Msgr. Anthony Onyemuche Ekpo and Arch. Paul Richard Gallagher, and several ambassadors and dignitaries, were unanimous in highlighting the idea that religious freedom is not a unitary and isolated phenomenon, but a “relationship.”

The attendees included a number of figures who have long engaged in interfaith work :University of Notre Dame’s Scott Appleby; Archbishop Paul Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States, Holy See; Dan Negrea, Senior Director of the Freedom and Prosperity Center ; Prof. Katherine Marshall, Georgetown University; Rajeev Bhargava head of the Institute of Indian Thought and Prof. Fabio Petito, University of Sussex.

While sections of America’s political class and media establishment weaponize religion within a hierarchy flavored by white nationalism and supremacy, the speakers at this conference – which took place at the historic Magistral Villa on Rome’s Aventine Hill – delved into how religious liberty compliments economic prosperity and societal stability.

Nazila Ghanea, UN FoRB Special Rapporteur, emphasized the importance of viewing “diversity as a practice”. It isn’t enough to have a defensive and protective view of freedom of religion, but a more proactive one that enables religious minorities to contribute their unique perspectives, resources and capacities to society as a whole.

This is not merely about upholding human rights—it’s a strategic lever to ensure societies remain stable. After all, current global challenges underscore the need for a recalibrated focus on religious freedom—a right that nearly 4.9 billion people in oppressive regimes find curtailed.

But recognizing the intersectionality of religious freedom with broader developmental challenges – as outlined in the theory of Integral Human Development (IHG) discussed at the conference – reveals that many vulnerable groups are disadvantaged by their beliefs globally too.

IHG is an innovative new metric that interlocks religious freedom and sustainable development as variables that impact each other in every context. Despite this, religious freedom is barely addressed within the framework Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and complacency around making these theoretical links is playing out in practice in developed and developing states alike.

Reintegrating an authentic and genuine religious freedom into policy initiatives across America can empower communities and enhance societal respect and inclusion at a time when fractures are widening and running deeper, sending shockwaves around the world.

“We are all too aware that religious nationalism, unfortunately, is on the rise. Religious-based sectarian violence in many places is on rise. Polarization, even in our common society, based also religion is on rise,” observed Prof. Fabio Petito, Professor of Religion & International Affairs, University of Sussex.

Here, inter-religious dialogue and understanding religious freedom within different traditions is crucial to undoing the harm caused by supremacy, fear and hatred. Attendees at the Atlantic Council conference all agreed that the need for dialogues that bridge divides are necessary, but ones that also include young leaders who will shape future policy.

This approach demands creative policymaking that utilizes religious and spiritual perspectives to achieve common societal goals.

For G7 leaders nearby, the takeaway is compelling: advancing religious freedom is not merely an ethical duty—it’s a smart and essential strategy to build resilient, innovative, and equitable societies that can withstand populist incitements from divisive figures.

This message – thousands of miles away in Italy – must penetrate the discourse around the coming election if Americans want to drive a more inclusive, prosperous, and dignified future for all.

Because freedom of religious belief has become a degraded culture war prop for many who benefit from divide-and-rule styles of governance, when it’s a matter of life and death for those who desperately need to exercise it to retain their distinct identity and culture.

At the conference, Joseph Lemoine, Director of the Freedom and Prosperity Centre for the Atlantic Council, concluded, “the goal is prosperity. So how do you get there? Our research finds that you need freedom.”

According to Lemoine, this is split into three pillars: political and economic freedom together with the rule of law across society as a whole. This means that an authentic FoRB framework requires an equal appreciation of freedom from and freedom to – not just one or the other.

Echoing the core arguments presented at the conference: this is diversity in practice and in action; learning by doing, not imposing; governance through mutual dignity, not social hierarchy.

Autocrats and those who privilege one faith over another want to be free to exercise power and superiority over others; not protect those from its manifestations.

That’s why a two-channel freedom is the only thing that can save America’s society from irreparable fractures and restore its position as a global beacon of justice and moral leadership.