University Course Trains Future Teachers To Be Political Activists, Advance ‘Equity’

A University of North Texas (UNT) course trains students to view teaching as an “ethical and political act,” according to a syllabus obtained by the College Fix.

“Teaching as Advocacy for Equity” can be taken to fulfill a teacher certification requirement for early childhood through sixth grade education and “explores the relationships between education, culture and society,” according to the university catalogue. The spring 2023 syllabus includes sections on race, gender and sexuality, immigration and xenophobia, policing and restorative justice.

“While teaching has always been a relational and intellectual endeavor, we acknowledge that teaching is also both an ethical and a political act,” the syllabus reads. “We recognize that many of the practices and traditions in schools today perpetuate long-seated historical and social oppressions.”

The core teaching commitments include identity, inquiry, activism and community, each of which comes with a mantra reaffirming educators’ roles in advancing each pillar, according to the syllabus. The statements lay out how teachers will apply the core commitment to their work, students and imagination for the future.

“We commit to teaching and teacher preparation that takes a transformative stance toward school change,” the syllabus reads. “We believe — acting in solidarity with teachers, children, youth, school leaders, and communities —we can radically reimagine and reconstruct schools and, thus, our societ

The course work revolves around each core commitment. The first commitment, identity, focused on race, gender and sexuality and used course materials that taught students how to talk about “gay issues” in school, use pronouns and be anti-racist.

The community module incorporates lessons on immigration, segregation and police presence in schools. It includes readings such as “Why Black lives matter wants police out of schools” and a guide on talking about immigration in class.

The advocacy & activism module requires students to listen to a nine minute audio called “Silence and Complicity Are ‘Just As Dangerous As Someone Who Is Racist,’” the syllabus reads.

UNT and Danelle Adeniji, the course instructor, did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

