STEFANO FORTE: Planned Parenthood Is Invading School Boards

Planned Parenthood failed to pass its abortion agenda. Now, the so-called “health” organization is entering Pennsylvania’s school board elections — and their fight has to do with everything besides bettering students’ lives.

While parents worry about test scores, school safety, quality-of-life issues and helping teachers perform their jobs, Planned Parenthood wants to fill students’ minds with their radical agenda. Our students may struggle to read, but that is okay with Planned Parenthood, so long as their school board candidates push more robust sex-ed, gender ideology and pro-abortion talking points to our vulnerable children.

I know this fight well. As the executive director of the 1776 Project PAC, I identify high-quality conservative school board candidates. Our opponents attack us as culture warriors, but we are really fighting to ensure every student — no matter where they’re born — receives the best education. In just four years, we have endorsed over 200 winning candidates. We are winning, so left-wing groups, unions and, now, Planned Parenthood are trying to counter us. Bad news for them: Conservatives are used to playing offense and defense, and we have a strategy to keep winning at the ballot box.

The 1776 Project PAC understands this better than anyone. Since we launched after COVID-19, we have played offense. Leftists presumed education was their issue, so they failed to see us coming. They underestimated us. After losing so many races, leftists are going on the defense. In 2025 and 2026, enter Planned Parenthood.

Conservatives have many ways to fight back. For one, we can remind voters who Planned Parenthood endorsed. A Planned Parenthood school board election will be the new scarlet letter, a badge that shows parents how radical a candidate is.

Next, we must educate voters on Planned Parenthood’s goals and the politicians who worked with them on this endeavor. Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania should regret involving himself in these efforts. We can make him regret it, reminding voters of the gender ideology he has endorsed.

Finally, we must remind voters of how Planned Parenthood’s will fail to help our children. They want to build a pipeline to indoctrinate children. It’s absolutely disgusting they’re focused on a leftist agenda instead of boosting school board candidates interested in test scores, school safety and transparency.

Planned Parenthood will learn what parents want the hard way. Parents care about quality-of-life kitchen table issues. They don’t need more gender ideology in schools; in fact, few voters want this. If you have to start a PAC to get people excited about transgender surgeries, abortion and hormone blockers, guess what? They were never excited about it in the first place.

Planned Parenthood getting involved in school board races is out of their wheelhouse. This will end disastrously for them. And the 1776 project is going to be there every step of the way to make sure that we get our candidates elected to counter what they are doing. Our children depend on it.

Stefano Forte manages campaigns. He joined the 1776 Project PAC as executive director in the winter of 2022. He lives in Queens, New York.

