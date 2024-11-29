Saudi Arabia’s Premier Handcrafts Exhibition Is A Global Hit

By Luis Arellano

The second edition of the Saudi International Handicrafts Week, known as Banan, has transformed Riyadh’s Roshn Front into a vibrant hub of global artisanal excellence. The event, running from November 23 to 29, brings together over 500 artisans from Saudi Arabia and 25 other countries, showcasing a rich tapestry of traditional crafts and fostering cross-cultural exchange.

Organized by the Saudi Heritage Commission, Banan features a diverse array of pavilions and activities designed to enrich visitors’ experiences. These include the Handicrafts Arts Village, live craft demonstrations, workshops, interactive experiences, and a dedicated children’s pavilion offering activities tailored for young visitors.

The exhibition serves as a dynamic platform celebrating traditional craftsmanship, providing economic support for artisans by enabling them to market their products to a broader audience. It also aims to raise awareness about the significance of handicrafts as an integral part of Saudi Arabia’s intangible cultural heritage, ensuring their preservation and transmission to future generations.

In response to popular demand, Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan extended the exhibition until November 30. During a tour of the event, he emphasized the importance of such platforms in supporting artisans and preserving cultural heritage.

Banan aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, reflecting the Kingdom’s commitment to developing the craft sector and enhancing its prominence on the international stage. The event not only celebrates traditional handicrafts but also fosters innovation, ensuring these traditions evolve and endure for future generations.

The exhibition is open daily from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., with extended hours on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Visitors have the opportunity to explore a rich array of cultural artistry, from intricate textiles to masterful woodwork, reflecting the diverse heritage of participating nations.

As Banan continues to draw artisans and visitors from around the world, it stands as a testament to Saudi Arabia’s dedication to cultural preservation and international collaboration in the realm of traditional crafts.